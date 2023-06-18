The Henderson Rotary club had two presenters at their June 15 meeting. Christina Gray, from Henderson and METRO Church, spoke about a neighborhood youth development project, Goals for Flanigan Heights, which they are spearheading the fundraising project to bring basketball goals to the Flanigan Heights apartment complex that has an existing concrete pad.
Rotarian, Don Everly Smith, gave a presentation about another neighborhood development project, in Chula Vista, California where he helped build, along with 130 Klemmer and Associates Seminars participants, eight sturdy tiny homes that were delivered later to indigent communities in Tijuana, Mexico to provide needed housing for families living in shanty towns outside of city landfills.