A 19-year-old Henderson man turned himself in to Henderson Police following the Friday night hit-and-run that took the life of 14-year-old Markus Martin.
Jake Norman Ryan turned himself in to the Henderson Police Department in the morning hours of Saturday, May 13. He was booked into the Rusk County Jail on charges of Accident Involving Death and later released on a bond of $95,000. A more specific charge of Failure to Stop and Render Aid Resulting in Death, came out of his arraignment in the Precinct 5 Court of Judge Jana Enloe.
According to Texas Transportation Code Chapter 550, a person commits an offense if the person does not stop or does not comply with the requirements of this section. An offense under this section involving an accident resulting in death of a person is a felony of the second degree.
According to incident reports, Norman allegedly struck and killed a 14-year-old riding an electric scooter at around 11 p.m. Friday, in the 500 block of West Main, in Henderson, and immediately fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead after the arrival of EMS.
Reports indicated that video captured by multiple private and business-owned camera system showed Norman’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed down city streets.
The tragic loss of Martin has affected the entire community with representatives of Henderson ISD releasing a statement saying, “Henderson ISD is deeply saddened by the recent death of one of our Henderson Middle School students. He will be greatly missed by classmates, friends, teachers and staff. We have grief counseling and support services available to our students and staff. Our thoughts remain with the family during this very difficult time.”
