Contributed Photo Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 34, of Henderson was indicted on murder charges Nov. 30, 2021 along with Kendall Damaal Johnson, 35, of Tyler in connection with the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore. He was recently sentenced to 60 years.

A Henderson man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the death of a Kilgore woman, Gregg County court records show.

Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 34, of Henderson was indicted on murder charges Nov. 30, 2021 along with Kendall Damaal Johnson, 35, of Tyler in connection with the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.

