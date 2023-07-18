HISD

The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees heard a report about newly released information from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on updates to its scaling methodology for the A-F Accountability System during their regular meeting on Monday.

The updated methodology will mean Texas school districts’ 2022-2023 ratings will be based on a different set of rules than previous years and in some cases higher ratings will become more difficult to achieve. The update adjusts how heavily certain domains of district performance are weighted particularly when it comes to evaluating the progress of the lowest performing students. This domain, Closing the Gaps, previously evaluated all students but will now instead strictly focus on the lowest scoring groups, which will mean lower ratings for many campuses. The domains for Student Achievement, Academic Growth and Relative Performance have also been refreshed with increased standards.

