The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees heard a report about newly released information from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on updates to its scaling methodology for the A-F Accountability System during their regular meeting on Monday.
The updated methodology will mean Texas school districts’ 2022-2023 ratings will be based on a different set of rules than previous years and in some cases higher ratings will become more difficult to achieve. The update adjusts how heavily certain domains of district performance are weighted particularly when it comes to evaluating the progress of the lowest performing students. This domain, Closing the Gaps, previously evaluated all students but will now instead strictly focus on the lowest scoring groups, which will mean lower ratings for many campuses. The domains for Student Achievement, Academic Growth and Relative Performance have also been refreshed with increased standards.
Because of the higher standards under the updated methodology, some districts could see academic improvement from last year to this year but their overall rating might stay the same or even decrease. Up to 28 percent of campuses throughout the state would have received lower 2021-2022 ratings under the new standards, 66 percent would stay the same and six percent would increase.
The Board received a preliminary report about what Henderson ISD’s ratings from 2021-2022 would look like under the new methodology to use them as a more accurate year-to-year comparison when the district receives its 2022-2023 ratings in August. All Henderson campuses would have had lower overall ratings, with the tougher standards for Closing the Gaps causing the most impact. Henderson High School’s (HHS) C grade becomes a D under the stricter methodology, due to the higher standards for college, career and military readiness and Closing the Gaps.
The changes to the TEA’s methodology will also weigh HHS more heavily compared to other campuses in the district due to the campus’ size.
The Board also heard a report on the HHS’ End of Course results from spring 2023 testing. The results showed small increases in the percentage of students who are approaching grade level for Algebra 1, biology, English I and II and social studies and fewer students failing those courses compared to 2022. Scores for English I saw the largest improvement from 54 percent approaching grade level last year to 74 percent approaching in 2023. Under TEA standards, a student who is approaching grade level in a subject is likely to succeed in the next grade or course with targeted academic intervention.
Dea Henry, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, noted that while “approaches grade level” is considered a passing score, the district always tries to focus more on getting students to meet grade level.
“If you look at the likelihood of a student to be successful in college, it’s very, very low if they’re only scoring in approaches,” said Henry. “If our mission is to make sure the kids graduate with options and can pursue their dreams and go to college…then we have to get kids to the meet level.”
In other business, the Board approved funding for a project to remove rubber flooring from the competition gym at HHS after it was found to be both saturated with water and containing mercury. The Board approved a contract costing a total of $126,450 with ERI Consulting which includes disposal fees and the cost of a new base pad for the floor.
The Board approved the purchase of Carnegie Learning math instructional materials for Henderson Middle School (HMS) and HHS for $140,218.83. The materials were previously adopted in 2015 and that older contract is expiring in August. The new program’s license will last three years. Teachers from HHS were able to personally review the newer instructional materials earlier this summer and expressed their approval. Funding for the purchase will come out of the district’s surplus Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports (TCLAS) grant funds.
The Board approved a request from Wylie Elementary to purchase promethean interactive boards for 34 classrooms for a cost of $119,688. Wylie Primary equipped 19 classes with the same interactive boards in summer of 2021 and will be receiving two additional boards for $7,506. According to Kevin Bryan, Henderson ISD’s Director of Technology, the displays have worked very well and significantly aided in instruction. The funding for these purchases will come from the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
The next regular meeting will take place on Aug. 21, 2023.