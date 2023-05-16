The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees heard an appraisal report on the current conditions of all five campuses in their regular meeting on Monday. The District brought in the GLS Architecture and Planning firm to conduct a limited-scope facilities study in March and April of this year to assess the strengths and weaknesses of school buildings and grounds and to give any necessary recommendations.

According to Mark Strong, Vice-President of Architecture at GLS, the Henderson High School and Northside campuses are outdated and in need of considerable improvements and he recommended that the District construct new facilities in the near future.

