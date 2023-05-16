The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees heard an appraisal report on the current conditions of all five campuses in their regular meeting on Monday. The District brought in the GLS Architecture and Planning firm to conduct a limited-scope facilities study in March and April of this year to assess the strengths and weaknesses of school buildings and grounds and to give any necessary recommendations.
According to Mark Strong, Vice-President of Architecture at GLS, the Henderson High School and Northside campuses are outdated and in need of considerable improvements and he recommended that the District construct new facilities in the near future.
Both the High School and Northside are the oldest campuses in the District, and their construction dates back to the 1970s and 1960s, respectively. Strong noted that they were well-maintained and structurally sound facilities but are both showing their age.
The High School’s most significant issue is that it is not a self-contained facility. There are four buildings that are not connected and lack covered walkways, requiring students to pass through unsafe areas to get between classes. Strong also noted that classrooms and the gymnasium are outdated, there isn’t a suitable fine arts facility and there’s a lack of natural lighting throughout. The cafeteria and kitchen areas need to be larger and the overall campus and interior could use sweeping aesthetic improvements to become a more pleasing space for students and staff.
The Northside campus is also not self-contained with the band hall and gym being separate from the main campus, requiring students to cross drive lanes and parking areas to reach them. The playground areas could use updates to their perimeter security to prevent unwanted pedestrian traffic. Like the High School, Northside’s classrooms meet Texas Education Agency (TEA) standards but are dimly lit and don’t provide an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. There are signs of water damage in some of the ceilings and many of the rooftop HVAC units are at their end of life and will need to be replaced, as do the electrical panels, many of which can’t get replacement parts anymore due to their age. Northside’s front office is also not placed close enough to the front entry and some doors don’t always latch when closed.
Strong estimates that the Northside facilities have up to ten years of life expectancy left. The High School’s life expectancy is 10 to 15 years.
The Henderson Middle School (HMS) and Wylie Elementary (WES) and Primary (WEP) campuses are in overall great condition being much newer facilities. They are all self-contained with limited access which is good for security. The interiors and exteriors are pleasing spaces and appropriately sized and could only use minor improvements. Strong recommended replacing the lights throughout with LED lighting. Wylie could also use some improvements to the traffic flow in drop-off and pickup areas.
Strong estimated that the cost of constructing both a new High School and an Intermediate school would be around $100 million. Adding a fine arts facility for the High School would be an additional $15-20 million.
The Board also heard a report on the District’s bilingual student data. The population of Emergent Bilingual (EB) students — those who have a language other than English as their primary or home language — has grown from about 15% to 17% in the last year and is trending towards 20% in the near future. According to Dea Henry, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Henderson ISD currently can’t fully staff a bilingual program across all grade levels and the rate of students reclassifying out of EB is decreasing. The District is looking into new incentives to help attract more EB-certified teachers.
Shannon Bennett, Assistant Superintendent of Student Operations, reported the successful results of a random intruder detection auditon conducted at HMS in on April 28. An unannounced inspector from the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) checked for any unsecured access and any unsecured exterior and classroom doors and had no findings.
The Board approved budget amendments to account for $440,711 in emergency repair costs due to the severe hail storm that hit Henderson on April 26. The repairs were needed to temporarily patch damaged roofs. Other budget amendments accounted for the District’s recently received Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) funds which totaled $154,974.
In other agenda items, the Board approved a list of nominations to the School Health Advisory Committee for 2023-2024. In response to a statewide initiative to combat the national fentanyl crisis, Trustees also approved a modification to policy FFAC (Local) – Wellness and Health Services Medical Treatment, adding language to purchase and store opioid antagonist medication, such as Naloxone, to assist a person who may be experiencing an opioid-related drug overdose.
The District has also received a nasal spray called Narcan, an antagonist medication derived from Naloxone, for no cost, through a program offered by the University of Texas at Austin Nursing Program.
The next regular Henderson ISD Board meeting is scheduled for June 19.