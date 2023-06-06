In a special meeting called Tuesday afternoon, Henderson ISD Board Trustees gave the go-ahead for contractor Cavalry Construction & Restoration to repair several campus roofs that were damaged during the severe hail storm that hit Henderson on April 26, 2023.
Campuses that sustained roof damage were Wylie Primary and Elementary and Henderson Middle School and the Board initially approved $440,711 in emergency repairs to temporarily patch those roofs in its May regular meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb says that the goal is to have all final repairs complete by Aug. 9, before school starts, so as not to disrupt students’ learning environment.
The Board received multiple bids and went with Cavalry’s based on the recommendations of Henderson ISD’s maintenance director, Gary Davis. The District’s insurance stipulates that using polyvinyl chloride (PVC) roofing material for the repairs would require a $1 million cap on the payout. The total costs for the repairs will land somewhere between $1.5 and $2.8 million, based on an infrared scan of the roofs. Because Cavalry will use modified bitumen instead of PVC for the repairs, their bid was determined to be more cost-effective for the District.
Trustees approved the bid 5-0 and the project will begin in the next ten days.