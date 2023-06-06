HISD Board Meeting June 7, 2023

The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees hears the recommendations of Maintenance Director Gary Davis about bids to repair campus roofs damaged during the April 26 hail storm.

 Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News

In a special meeting called Tuesday afternoon, Henderson ISD Board Trustees gave the go-ahead for contractor Cavalry Construction & Restoration to repair several campus roofs that were damaged during the severe hail storm that hit Henderson on April 26, 2023.

Campuses that sustained roof damage were Wylie Primary and Elementary and Henderson Middle School and the Board initially approved $440,711 in emergency repairs to temporarily patch those roofs in its May regular meeting.

