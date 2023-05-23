Special to The Henderson News
Thirty-three Henderson High School students were honored Monday evening during the patient care technician ceremony at the HHS library. Family and friends applauded as each student was called to the front of the room and awarded a certificate, a purple cord and a pin, according their certification level. Twenty-seven student received their national certification as a patient care technician, which opens doors for the students as the begin their career or continue their education in the medical field.
“I’m so proud of these students,” said Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb. “Being able to graduate high school with a nationally recognized certificate means these students are one step closer to a rewarding career in health care.”
“This is quite an accomplishment,” noted HISD Director of Career and Technology Education Lisa McCreary. “That we prepare our students for college and career and industry recognized certifications are a big part of that so all of our programs have study end in an opportunity for students to earn certifications. That way they can work in a high wage high demand field while they attend college or move straight into their career.”
District administrators say more HISD students have earned more than 450 certifications this school year and are working to add more tracks in the coming years.