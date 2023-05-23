Special to The Henderson News

Thirty-three Henderson High School students were honored Monday evening during the patient care technician ceremony at the HHS library. Family and friends applauded as each student was called to the front of the room and awarded a certificate, a purple cord and a pin, according their certification level. Twenty-seven student received their national certification as a patient care technician, which opens doors for the students as the begin their career or continue their education in the medical field.

