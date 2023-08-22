The number of students attaining industry-based certifications (IBC) at Henderson ISD has grown exponentially in recent years according to a presentation at the district’s regular board meeting on Monday night.
Lisa McCreary, Director Career and Technology Education, Lisa McCreary, reported that 446 students attained an IBC last year, up from 238 in 2021-2022 and 99 in 2020-2021. Students earning an IBC gain industry valued skills that help them stand out in the workforce and enter it at higher salary levels. Henderson High School (HHS) offers 13 programs with pathways towards certification in agriculture, business, digital arts, education, health science, hospitality, information technology, law and STEM.
The percentage of students passing the final certification exams has increased with an 89 percent passing rate last year compared to 74 percent in 2021-2022.
More Henderson ISD students are also taking dual credit courses with 170 academic students and 104 work force students currently enrolled for the fall semester according to a report presented by Dea Henry, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. In fall 2022, there were 143 academic students and 94 work force students enrolled and in 200 academic and 135 academic students and 24 work force students enrolled in spring 2023. HHS offers dual credit courses to juniors and seniors. Dual credit passing percentages are high with 98.5 percent passing in fall 2022 and 98.7 percent in spring 2023.
According to a report by Amanda Wallace, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Policy, 99 percent of Henderson ISD’s teaching positions are filled and there were 61 new teachers added this year. Wylie Elementary (WES) and HHS are the only two campuses without 100 percent of their teaching positions filled, with WES at 98 percent and 99 percent at HHS. That amounts to three teaching positions unfilled out of the 246 total in the district.
David Chenault, Director of Communications for Henderson ISD, reported on the district’s efforts at increasing community outreach and family engagements, noting that there were 59 outreach events over the last year. Events included community picnics, career fairs, field days, book fairs, band and choir concerts, art shows, senior nights and more.
Under action items, the Board unanimously approved a final list of employees who will serve in the Guardians program. These will be armed employees formally trained to protect students and staff in the case of a school shooting. Their names are kept confidential to protect their safety.
The Board also approved the adoption of an Eligible Governmental 457 retirement plan for district employees as well as a Community Eligible Provision (CEP) for K-12 students. The CEP allows enrolled students to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost without the need to collect meal applications. The district is reimbursed with federal funds using a formula based on the percentage of students that are categorically eligible due to their participation in programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Texas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
The Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.