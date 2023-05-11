HISD Board of Trustees will hold a regularly called meeting Monday, May 15, 2023, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Henderson ISD Administration Boardroom, 300 Crosby Drive, Henderson, TX 75652. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

1. Call to Order at 5:30 PM

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription