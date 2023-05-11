HISD Board of Trustees will hold a regularly called meeting Monday, May 15, 2023, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Henderson ISD Administration Boardroom, 300 Crosby Drive, Henderson, TX 75652. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.
1. Call to Order at 5:30 PM
B. Pledge to the US Flag and Texas Flag
3. Campus/Staff recognition
5. Communication from citizens to discuss pending agenda items before the Board
6. Information/Discussion Agenda Items
A. Hear a report on the facilities study conducted by GLS Architecture and Planning Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all
B. Hear a report on bilingual data Aligned District Goal: 1. Develop an instructional program for Pre-K — 12., Aligned District Goal: 5. Develop a culture to maximize learning for all students.
C. Hear report on Henderson Middle School Intruder Detection Audit Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
D. Hear a report on delinquent tax collections efforts
E. Hear a report on a contract made for emergency repairs following inclement weather Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
7. Consider approval of Consent Agenda items
A. Approve Minutes of April 17, 2023, Regular Meeting
B. Approve financial reports and check register for March 2023
C. Approve unreconciled financial reports for April 2023
8. Consider approval of Action Agenda items
A. Consider approval of 2023-24 member nominations and hear a report on SHAC activities for the 2022-23 school year. Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
B. Consider approval of contract addendum with ABM Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
C. Consider approval of an amendment to the district’s compensation plan to include the Teacher Incentive Allotment. Aligned District Goal: 5. Develop a culture to maximize learning for all students.
D. Consider approval of a revision to policy FFAC (Local) Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
E. Consider approval of a revision to policy CKC and DH (Local) Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
F. Consider approval of budget amendments
G. Consider Approval of MAP Renewal Aligned District Goal: 1. Develop an instructional program for Pre-K — 12., Aligned District Goal: 5. Develop a culture to maximize learning for all students.
A. Enrollment/Attendance Report
10. Set date, time and location of next Regular Board Meeting
A. Tentative date, time and location of Regular Board Meeting: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Boardroom, 300 Crosby Drive, Henderson, Texas.
11. The Board of Trustees will conduct an Executive/Closed Session pursuant to the following provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.001 et seq. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in Open Session.
A. 551.071 — Consultation with Attorney: A governmental body may conduct a private consultation with its attorney when the governmental body seeks the advice of its attorney about pending or contemplated litigation; or a settlement offer; or on a matter in which the duty of the attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with this chapter
B. 551.072 — Deliberate the Purchase, Exchange, Lease, or Value of Real Property if Deliberation in an Open Meeting would have a Detrimental Effect on the Position of the Governmental Body in Negotiations with a Third Person
C. 551.074 — Deliberate the Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of a Public Officer or Employee; or to Hear a Complaint or Charge Against an Officer or Employee;
1. Consider hiring personnel
2. Consider personnel resignations
D. Discussion of Board Relations Between the Members of the Board of Trustees and the
Relationship of the Board of Trustees with the Superintendent of Schools
E. 551.076 — Deliberation Regarding Security Devices or Security Audits; Closed Meeting. This
chapter does not require a governmental body to conduct an open meeting to deliberate:
1. The deployment, or specific occasions for implementation, of security personnel or devices; or
F. 551.129 — A Governmental Body May Use a Telephone Conference Call, Video Conference Call, or Communications Over the Internet to Conduct a Public Consultation with its Attorney in an Open Meeting of the Governmental Body or a Private Consultation with its Attorney in a Closed Meeting of the Governmental Body
12. Consider possible action on items discussed in Closed Session.