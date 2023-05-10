HISD

Tuesday night’s first-ever Teachers of Excellence Gala will honor Henderson ISD’s top teachers across the district. The formal black-tie dinner will recognize the district’s Teachers of the Year as well as announce the first round of teachers to receive lump-sum incentives between $6,000 and $23,000. The incentives are part of the district’s Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) which rolls out this year. At the Gala, the Recognized, Exemplary and Master teachers will finally learn exactly how much money each of them will receive.

The event will be at The Landing in Longview, and feature entertainment from musician, and parent of children in the district, Charlie Hutto. Five teachers will be named Teachers of the Year and 13 will receive TIA recognition along with incentive payments. The Texas Legislature and the Texas Education Agency created the TIA program as an incentive program aimed at providing outstanding teachers an opportunity to earn a six-figure salary.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription