Tuesday night’s first-ever Teachers of Excellence Gala will honor Henderson ISD’s top teachers across the district. The formal black-tie dinner will recognize the district’s Teachers of the Year as well as announce the first round of teachers to receive lump-sum incentives between $6,000 and $23,000. The incentives are part of the district’s Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) which rolls out this year. At the Gala, the Recognized, Exemplary and Master teachers will finally learn exactly how much money each of them will receive.
The event will be at The Landing in Longview, and feature entertainment from musician, and parent of children in the district, Charlie Hutto. Five teachers will be named Teachers of the Year and 13 will receive TIA recognition along with incentive payments. The Texas Legislature and the Texas Education Agency created the TIA program as an incentive program aimed at providing outstanding teachers an opportunity to earn a six-figure salary.
TIA was created in 2019 by House Bill 3, a comprehensive public school funding bill passed by the 86th Texas Legislature created to recognize effective teachers. The program allows high-performing teachers to earn six-figure salaries, which helps rural districts like HISD recruit and retain highly effective teachers.
According to TEA, for districts to be approved for a Local Designation System, they must undergo a multi-year application process. The process starts with system development and an application that must pass statutory and regulatory requirements, followed by a full year of implementation to capture teacher performance data. Districts then submit their data to be validated by Texas Tech University and holistically reviewed by TEA for full system approval.
Henderson ISD submitted an application in 2021 with several other districts and most recently was approved for 2022-2023 Teacher Incentive Allotment designations based on 2021-2022 teacher accountability data. The district used a stakeholder committee consisting of campus teachers, principals, parents, community members, and district trustees to gather feedback and develop a system to evaluate teacher effectiveness in the core subjects eligible for the incentive. The standards were then reviewed by Texas Tech University, as required by TEA, to ensure they were rigorous, accurate, and fair. The overall goal of the program is to reward effective teachers and improve student performance.
“At the end of the day, we want to ensure that we have the best teachers in the classroom,” said Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb. “I’m glad that we are able to compensate our top teachers financially at a level that is comparable to high performing experts with similar experience and education who work in the private sector. Teachers deserve it, and I believe this program will have a major and long-lasting impact on our students right here in Henderson.”
HISD teachers can earn one of three designations through local evaluations or by obtaining a National Board Certification. The designations, which include additional pay incentives, are:
Recognized ($3,000-$9,000)
Exemplary ($6,000-$18,000)
The designations are based on two criteria: 1) classroom observations and 2) student growth. The program is currently limited to core subjects where student growth can be measured by nationally recognized assessments. This year, a little less than half of all HISD teachers were eligible to have their information submitted for data validation.