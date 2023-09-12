The numbers are astounding
More than $5 million in scholarships awarded by Henderson ISD Education Foundation to HHS graduates. Innovative teacher grants now totaling more than $700,000.
Twenty-five years in, the Foundation is all its founders hoped for…and maybe more.
The scholarships have changed life outcomes for many students, while the teacher grants have allowed HISD staff to push beyond the boundaries and restrictions of the budgeting process and try new methods in the classroom and adopt new technology sooner, rather than later.
“We put teacher grants into all five campuses,” said the Foundation’s executive director, Stacey Johnson. “It’s touching our youngest learners all the way through high school.”
And a substantial underpinning of endowed scholarships allow the Foundation to make life-altering contributions to the district’s graduates, many who return to Henderson and contribute to the community.
The large endowments – named for Ruby Boren Dean, the Hale family, Grady Ash and Charles Richardson – make it possible for the Foundation to award scholarships from the proceeds while never touching the principal.
“It’s so wonderful to give these scholarships that last over a four-year period,” said Johnson, who continued in her role as Foundation executive director after retiring from fulltime employment with the district in 2017.
In fact, Johnson received one of the earliest innovative classroom grants while she was still a teacher.
“I received a grant for a projector in the Fall of 1998 so I could project PowerPoints on a video screen,” she said. “That was the first one in the district.”
In the years to come, it was the innovation that first brought new technology into HISD classrooms. “A lot of our grants funded some of the first technology that went into our campuses.”
This is precisely how Dr. Jo Velvin envisioned it would work. Velvin was superintendent in 1998 and the driving force in creating the Foundation.
“Twenty five years ago I had such high hopes for the foundation and am pleased it continues to be so successful,” said Velvin, a Henderson native and HHS graduate herself. “Many teachers and students have benefited from the foundation’s funding of teacher grants.”
The foundation was launched under the direction of a consulting firm that already had a track record of success in creating similar organizations around the country, Velvin said. been very successful in establishing education foundations across the country. Dr. Pete Karabotsos was the owner and was a former school administrator who understood the inner workings of a public school district as well as the murky world of IRS tax laws.
“With his leadership, the development process was thorough and proved to be successful,” Velvin said. In fact, after stepping down as superintendent, Velvin worked for Karabotsos’ firm as a consultant for 15 years.
The original board of directors was made up of community leaders who were trusted and committed to being good stewards of the newly-formed Foundation. That proved vital, Velvin said, in establishing a bedrock of goodwill to build upon.
“Having kids in school and becoming involved with PTO, I feel that led me to being asked to serve on the HISD Strategic Planning Committee which created the HISD Education Foundation,” said Malinda Jones, one of the community leaders tapped to bring the Foundation into existence. “In the beginning, I was amazed at the diversity of the planning committee which came together for HISD.”
The work of that initial board proved indispensable for future success, Velvin said.
“The directors did an outstanding job of selling and presenting the foundation to the community,” Velvin said. Success early in 1998 allowed the board to begin awarding teaching grants right away. “Immediately, the Henderson ISD Education Foundation had a story to tell,” Velvin said.
The HISD Alumni Association formed beneath the umbrella of the Education Foundation, a prescient decision that proved beneficial years later in ways no one could have dreamed.
Initially, the Alumni Association served as a conduit to communicate with former students. The association also recognizes distinguished alumni each fall as part of homecoming activities for Henderson High School.
In 2016, the Alumni Association honored Grady Ash, a member of the Class of 1951 and founder of Tulsa, Okla.-based AG Equipment Co., a firm that Ash built into a leader in design and development of the large compressor packages that are essential to the oil and gas industry.
Ash – who died Aug. 26 – came back to Henderson for the presentation, a visit that proved profitable for Henderson ISD beyond anyone’s imagination.
“The most memorable moment for me while I was in Henderson was the “Grady Ash” donations to the Foundation,” said former superintendent Keith Boles. “If not for the Foundation choosing to recognize alumni, millions of dollars in scholarships and contributions to the district may never have taken place.
“What started out with a former graduate handing out $100 bills to students, ended with millions of dollars in scholarship donations that will benefit HISD students for years to come. Just as important, it served as a great lesson in what it means to ‘give back,’ an act that may still benefit the community in the future.”
Ash’s millions of dollars – both for the Foundation and the school district – were not the first to dramatically reshape the Foundation’s ability to be an instrument for good. Shortly after the foundation’s creation, James Hale endowed a scholarship fund, Velvin said, a substantial contribution – in the millions of dollars – that today continues to generate four-year scholarships and will for the foreseeable future.
Jones, a member of the first Foundation board, talked of “... the awesome impact of Mr. Hale’s donation…,” calling it a gesture that forever altered the direction of the Foundation.
On September 9, 2023, when the Foundation officially marks 25 years, talk may turn to what happens in the next 25 years.
The broadening of purpose is already taking place, Johnson said.
“We have some great vocational programs at the high school,” she said. “And we’re expanding to acknowledge the increased number of vocational needs among graduates.”
Those are grants that allow HHS graduates to attend a technical or vocational school over a one- or two-year period. Money from Grady Ash’s generous endowments has been set aside to meet those needs.
A few years ago, when the Henderson chapter of Habitat for Humanity retired from active service, the group’s considerable funds were placed with the Henderson Memorial Hospital Foundation. Those scholarships are awarded each year through the HISD Foundation.
And as indispensable as the large sums of money are from a handful of benefactors, Johnson said the ongoing support of the community is fundamental to fulfilling the mission of the Foundation.
“Those annual donations are just as important,” she said. “It’s a true testament to the community as a supporter for the Foundation.”