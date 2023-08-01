The Henderson ISD Education Foundation presented financial awards to teachers from every campus during a gathering to celebrate the approaching 2023-2024 school year on Monday morning at the Henderson Civic Center. The Foundation, which has been supporting the district’s students and teachers for 25 years, awarded thirteen checks totaling nearly $40,000 in grants.

“We know that many students’ lives will be positively impacted by your outstanding efforts in the classroom across the district this year as we work to build a brighter tomorrow,” said the Education Foundation’s Executive Director Stacey Johnson, who was joined on stage by Foundation Board members Davi Dixon, Jerry Melton, Art Rousseau, Martha Melton, Judy Sewell and Jessica Young.

