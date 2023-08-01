The Henderson ISD Education Foundation presented financial awards to teachers from every campus during a gathering to celebrate the approaching 2023-2024 school year on Monday morning at the Henderson Civic Center. The Foundation, which has been supporting the district’s students and teachers for 25 years, awarded thirteen checks totaling nearly $40,000 in grants.
“We know that many students’ lives will be positively impacted by your outstanding efforts in the classroom across the district this year as we work to build a brighter tomorrow,” said the Education Foundation’s Executive Director Stacey Johnson, who was joined on stage by Foundation Board members Davi Dixon, Jerry Melton, Art Rousseau, Martha Melton, Judy Sewell and Jessica Young.
Individual teachers could earn up to $1,000 in a grant and teacher teams up to $5,000. Johnson announced each award recipient and what kind of projects and work their grants were funding.
Ryan Angell, Andrew Touchette and Jennifer Barnes were awarded $4,662 for a cross-curricular plan for expanding UIL academic competition teams. Craig Haynie and Taylor Radford received $4,200 for their work bringing technology into choir and band through the Makemusic cloud-based platform. Travis Driver received $1,000 to fund windows for his students to complete construction of a tiny home on campus. Rachael McGinnis and Shannon Linebarger received $3,070 for an immersive learning program designed for teaching U.S. history.
Jacob Bahr received $990 to allow students to creatively support their music interests using their Chromebooks. Erin Marler and Brandon Jones received $4,500 toward the Exploros social platform which allows teachers to create engaging lessons and track student progress.
Northside Intermediate School:
Tiffany Finley received $958 toward using magnets to promote thinking and growth. Holly Watson and Jenny Gonzales received $4,500 to update P.E. equipment for focusing on living a healthy lifestyle. Jannica Griffith received $965 to support increasing mathematical thinking. Griffith, Jason Pike, Finley and Gloria Caballero-Martinez received $4,967 towards bringing new mobile whiteboards to fourth grade math and science classrooms.
LaQuisha Reedy received $669 towards promoting positive behavior, interactions and reinforcement for students. All first grade teachers as a group received $5,000 towards providing all first graders with access to quality reading materials.
Laci Lebeck and Delana Cochran received $3,035 towards helping the youngest students understand, control and regulate their emotions.
Henderson ISD administration members also took the opportunity to give speeches inspiring their assembled teachers, particularly the ones that are new to the district this year. Director of Communications David Chenault warmed up the crowd and highlighted the formal gala held in the spring where a handful of teachers received Teacher Incentive Allotment awards.
New head football coach Clay Baker also took the stage to talk about the importance of using their platforms as teachers and coaches to positively impact students’ lives.
The audience was treated to a video skit starring Assistant Superintendent of Student Operations Shannon Bennett, who drew resounding laughs playing a teacher taking questions about his day like he was a hassled coach in a press conference.
Assistant Superintendent of Personnel & Policy Amanda Wallace explained the district’s new 403b retirement plan, approved in a regular Board meeting in June.
In closing remarks, Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb emphasized his commitment to improve teachers’ financial circumstances and provide the resources they need to serve their students.
“We are fortunate every day to wake up and walk into a space and spend time with the future generations of this country. And that is a huge responsibility. It’s not one that we should take for granted...I appreciate all of you who choose to come to work at Henderson. Every school district in this country is struggling to find staff. And we still have people who choose to come to work at Henderson,” said Lamb. “We as a public school system are under attack. Some people will tell you that what we do is not good, but this past year I got to see some people do some things for kids that I’ve never seen before. I saw some people who are fighting cancer, who are not sure if they will even be alive the next day, and they still came to work because they still want to help kids.”
“We have the ability to change the trajectory of a student’s life by a conversation, by a facial expression…All those things matter,” added Lamb. “Whether they realize it or not, our kids need help. And I believe the people in this room have everything they need to help those kids. If we work together as a team there is nothing we cannot do.”