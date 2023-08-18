Henderson ISD Board of Trustees held a budget workshop to discuss their proposed $44,804,557 budget and a decreased tax rate for the 2023-2024 fiscal year on Wednesday afternoon.
The district is proposing a tax rate of $0.9293 per $100 valuation — $0.6993 cents on the maintenance and operations side of the budget and $0.23 on the interest and sinking side. The tax rate is down from last year’s $1.1299 rate.
The district saw a 15.3 percent increase in certified property values from 2022 to 2023. The current certified value is $1,999,276,167 compared to last year’s $1,734,289,584 value.
The district’s proposed budget is balanced and includes $37,054,64 in the general fund, $2,884,000 in the food service fund and $4,865,923 in the debt service fund which has a $1,209,169 surplus.
Last year’s budget was $41,079,314 with a $613,808 surplus.
The district’s proposed general fund also includes a four percent raise for all employees. The payroll expenditure totals $28,828,553 which accounts for 78 percent of the general fund, the same percent as last year.
The general fund comes from local revenue, state revenue and federal revenue. Local revenue is 40 percent of the general fund at $14,770877 and includes current tax year collections, delinquent collections, interest earnings and extracurricular gate fees. State revenue accounts for 59 percent of the general fund at $21,923,757 and is calculated based on the district’s average daily attendance from last year as well as the predicted average for this school year and also includes funding from the state’s Teacher Retirement System (TRS). Federal revenue is one percent of the general fund at $360,000.
Other notable line items in the general fund extracurricular activities and plant maintenance and operations make up six and 10 percent of the budget, the same as last year.
The proposed food service budget has $2,609,000 in federal revenue which includes funding for the no-cost breakfasts and lunches being provided to students this year.
The Board will vote on the proposed budget in a special meeting at noon on Aug. 31.