New tax rate effectively increases by 3.75 percent over last year
The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees unanimously passed its proposed 2023-2024 budget and tax rate after holding a public hearing in a special called meeting on Thursday afternoon.
The new tax rate of 0.9293 per $100 valuation — $0.6993 cents for maintenance and operations and $0.23 in interest and sinking — is unchanged from the budget workshop the Board held on Aug. 16 and is effectively a 3.76 percent increase in the tax rate over last year. The rate will raise taxes for maintenance and operations on a $100,000 home by approximately $40.89. Certified property values in the district have seen a 15.3 percent increase since last year, from $1,999,276,167 to $1,734,289,584. The no new revenue tax rate, which is the rate the district would have to use to generate the same amount of revenue as last year, is $1.0890.
The newly passed $44,804,557 budget for the combined general fund, food service fund and debt service fund is also the same as presented in the Aug. 16 budget workshop. The general fund includes a four percent raise for all employees.
In the 2022-2023 budget there were $5,064,898 total budget amendments approved and $3,181,532 of that amount came from repairing campus damages sustained during the April 2023 hailstorm. The Board approved amending the 2022-2023 budget a net effect of $251,474 to bring the total budgeted deficit to $5,316,272. Henderson’s Director of Finance, Kristin Byrd, projected that they will come in at $2,337,667.89 actual deficit with several unknowns affecting that final number including revenue from August tax collections that the district hasn’t received yet, interest earnings on their Texas Bank accounts, accrued interest earned on the district’s investments, additional insurance proceeds related to the hail storm and the gym floor repairs and a settle up payment from the Texas Education Agency for state aid. There are a handful of encumbered projects which weren’t completed by Aug. 31, the last day of the fiscal year, and those expenditures will not be recognized in the 2022-2023 budget. Those projects include Henderson High School’s gym floor repairs and the Wylie Primary and Elementary playgrounds.