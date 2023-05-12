LONGVIEW—Henderson ISD held its very first Teachers of Excellence Gala on Tuesday night to honor the district’s 2023 Teachers of the Year and the recipients of its Teacher Incentive Allotments (TIA). The TIA program is part of a funding bill passed by the 86th Texas Legislature to financially compensate the state’s most effective and outstanding teachers. After a comprehensive, multi-year application process that required Henderson ISD to submit a full year of teacher accountability data to Texas Tech University for validation and then to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for approval, 13 teachers were selected for the first round of TIA designations. Before the Gala, the 13 only knew they were selected but not which designations they’d earned.

Five were designated Recognized Teachers, representing the top 30% of Henderson ISD’s eligible teachers who could receive stipends between $3,000-$9,000. They included Melanie Graham, Julie Beck, Cindy Hathorn, Delana Cochran and Yesenia Quintanilla.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription