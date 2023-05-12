LONGVIEW—Henderson ISD held its very first Teachers of Excellence Gala on Tuesday night to honor the district’s 2023 Teachers of the Year and the recipients of its Teacher Incentive Allotments (TIA). The TIA program is part of a funding bill passed by the 86th Texas Legislature to financially compensate the state’s most effective and outstanding teachers. After a comprehensive, multi-year application process that required Henderson ISD to submit a full year of teacher accountability data to Texas Tech University for validation and then to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for approval, 13 teachers were selected for the first round of TIA designations. Before the Gala, the 13 only knew they were selected but not which designations they’d earned.
Five were designated Recognized Teachers, representing the top 30% of Henderson ISD’s eligible teachers who could receive stipends between $3,000-$9,000. They included Melanie Graham, Julie Beck, Cindy Hathorn, Delana Cochran and Yesenia Quintanilla.
Six were designated Exemplary Teachers ($6,000-$18,000), the top 15% of eligible teachers, including Shannon Linebarger, Jason Pike, Debra Fike, Sonya Lee, Monica McNew and Ekaterina Warr.
Lastly, Kendall Freeman and Valerie Jerrigan earned Master Teacher ($12,000-$32,000) designations. They fall under the top five percent of eligible teachers.
“They are the pinnacle of excellent teaching,” said Adam Duey, chairman of the Henderson ISD Board of Trustees as he presented Freeman and Jerrigan’s awards. “They consistently grow their students, they repeatedly demonstrate masterful skills of engaging students and providing exactly what each student needs.”
The TIA teachers will receive the payment in a lump sum and again yearly for the next five years as long as they’re still teaching.
Earlier in the evening, the 2023 Teachers of the Year, Ursula Brown of Wylie Primary, Kim Doerge of Wylie Elementary, Jan Griffith of Northside, Megan Green of Henderson Middle School and Rachael McGinnis of Henderson High School were introduced and awarded on stage by the 2022 Teachers of the Year.
In his speech to end the evening, Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb cited the concept known as “self-efficacy theory” by psychologist Albert Bandura, defined as a person’s belief in their ability to control events that affect their lives.
“I believe that the teachers that we recognize today have what I would refer to as high self-efficacy—that they believe they are the single most important attribute and variable to affect the students in their classroom. That’s why we recognize them tonight.”
Dr. Lamb expressed his appreciation for the Teachers of the Year and TIA teachers for understanding the impact they have. “What happens in your classroom with your students has the potential to echo for generations. You are the greatest contributors of hope.”
“The affinity that you exercise for academic excellence sets an astonishing goal for others to emulate,” he said in his closing remarks. “You gave back and you helped create an atmosphere of selflessness. Your character and leadership are both catalysts for success and high productivity. You represent the finest and best of Henderson ISD. I am proud to serve alongside you and I applaud you for your dedication, your commitment and faithfulness to your students.”