As homecoming season swiftly approaches for schools across Rusk County, Henderson ISD has released its Homecoming Court. Greenlee Goodwin — Freshman Duchess and daughter of Scott and Sassy Goodwin. When asked what she would like the community to know about her, Greenlee listed her role as a J.V. Cheerleader and a player for the Lady Lions Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball teams. After High School, Greenlee plans to attend Ole Miss and wants to pursue a career as a lawyer. Greenlee is most proud of making the HHS Varsity Volleyball team as a Freshman. To her classmates who elected her to the Homecoming Court, Greenlee would like to say, “Thank you so much for voting for me to be one of your Freshman duchesses. It is an honor to represent the very best class in all of HHS, 2027.” Delanna McClenan — Freshman Duchess and daughter of Kathryn McClenan. When asked what she would like the community to know about her, Delanna said that she works hard and tries her best to love everyone in her life. She has many ambitions and looks forward to reaching her full potential in the future. After High School, Delanna hopes to attend Harvard. She looks forward to pursuing a career as a lawyer. Delanna is most proud of becoming a Lionette. Among her most noteworthy accomplishments are being a member of the Drill Team and being a part of the Henderson High School Band. She also plans to participate in the Fall Play. To her classmates who elected her to the Homecoming Court, Alasha would like to say, “Thank you for this opportunity to let everyone know it doesn’t matter who you are, or where you come from. If you try hard, you can make it.” Kenley Burt — Sophomore Duchess and daughter of Justin and Amber Burt. When asked what she would like the community to know about her, Kenley noted that she enjoys spending time with family and friends. Her goal is to spread God’s love, and she believes that we can do all things through Christ. After High School, Kenley plans to attend East Texas Baptist University; she looks forward to pursuing a career in Speech Pathology. Kenley is most proud of the relationships she has built at HHS, as well as representing her community as a Cheerleader and Powerlifter. Among her most noteworthy accomplishments, Kenley lists making Varsity Cheer as a Sophomore and competing in Regionals as a Freshman in Powerlifting. To her classmates who elected her to the Homecoming Court, Kenley would like to say, “Thank y’all so much for voting for me.It means the world to me. I’m so thankful for the relationships we’ve built throughout the years.” Alasha Tatum — Sophomore Duchess and daughter of Trent Ferguson and Vershondra McClenton. When asked what she would like the community to know about her, Alasha said, “I want the students of HHS to know that I’m a friendly and supportive friend. Whether it’s giving advice, helping with school work, or simply being there emotionally, I’m here for anyone.” After High School, Alasha plans to attend Prairie View A&M University where she looks forward to pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Alasha is most proud of her journey with Christ and prioritizing her relationship with Him. Among her most noteworthy accomplishments are being in Honors classes, being a member of the HOSA Club, and being a Lionette on the Varsity Drill Team. To her classmates who elected her to the Homecoming Court, Alasha would like to say, “I’m honored to be elected as a Sophomore duchess. Thank you all for the support. Let’s make Homecoming 2023 a memorable one!” Dayla Jiles — Junior Duchess and daughter of Lakeisha and Michael Jiles. When asked what she would like the community to know about her, Dayla said, “I am very outgoing, friendly, and determined.” After High School, Dayla plans to attend Kilgore College. She looks forward to pursuing a career as a Pediatrician or Pediatric Nurse. Dayla is most proud of being the First Lieutenant of the Lionette Drill Team. Her most noteworthy accomplishment is making all As and Bs in her Honors Classes. To her classmates who elected her to the Homecoming Court, Dayla would like to say, “Thank y’all so much. Y’all are so sweet”. Nolyn Norris — Junior Duchess and daughter of Laura Hill and Darryl Norris. After High School, Nolyn plans to attend college with the hopes of receiving a Volleyball scholarship. She looks forward to pursuing a career as a physical therapist. Nolyn is most proud of competing at the State level for Powerlifting during her Freshman and Sophomore years. She is also proud of getting second in State in Powerlifting, getting Top All-American at Cheer camp, and being District Champions in the 4x1. To her classmates who elected her to the Homecoming Court, Nolyn would like to say, “Thank you so much.” Ava Avila — Senior Duchess and daughter of Wes and Nikie Shippey and Hugo and Myra Avila. When asked what she would like the community to know about her, Ava said, “I am a senior on the Lionette varsity drill team. I attend church at New Covenant In Longview Texas. I love dancing, hanging out with my friends, spending quality time with my sister and my family and visiting my grandparents.” After High School, Ava plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler or Stephen F. Austin State University. She looks forward to pursuing a career as a trauma nurse. Ava is most proud of her work ethic and determination to be successful in her academics and dancing. Her most noteworthy accomplishment is being a member of the Lionette Varsity Drill Team. To her classmates who elected her to the Homecoming Court, AVa would like to say, “I would like to thank everyone who voted for me to be a Senior Duchess. I am very honored that my classmates chose me to represent the Class of 2024.” Leah McKinney — Senior Duchess and daughter of Matthew McKinney. When asked what she would like the community to know about her, Leah said, “I love to travel. I try to be a person that anyone can come to. I like to learn about people’s experiences. I love to do anything outdoors.” After High School, Leah plans to attend Stephen F. Austin State University. She looks forward to pursuing a career in Psychology. Leah is most proud of the person she has become because of the morals and values her parents and teachers have taught her. She is also proud of the friendships she has made. Her most noteworthy accomplishment is helping teachers in Henderson ISD with planning and lesson preparation. To her classmates who elected her to the Homecoming Court, Leah would like to say, “Thank you. I really appreciate it, and I hope we can all make the best of Senior year.” Kendra Miranda — Senior Duchess and daughter of Sandra and Eduardo Miranda. When asked what she would like the community to know about her, Kendra said, “I love plants and Oreos.” After High School, Kendra plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler. She looks forward to pursuing a career in Secondary Education. Kendra is most proud of being a first generation high school graduate with plans to continue her education in college. Among her most noteworthy accomplishments are being a Lion Pride Band Drum Major for two years and a Varsity Lionette. To her classmates who elected her to the Homecoming Court, Kendra would like to say, “Thank you for giving me an opportunity to make the most of my senior year and for allowing me to represent our Senior class.”
