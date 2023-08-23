As homecoming season quickly approaches, Henderson ISD Alumni Association has chosen to celebrate Pamela Garmon Johnson, a 1987 HHS graduate, as its first of three Distinguished Alumni of the Year.
One of the largest areas of growth and influence in the world today is the field of healthcare. Pamela Garmon Johnson is one of the top leaders in the industry.
Johnson graduated from HHS in 1987 and enrolled at North Texas where she received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1991. She began her career as an accountant for the American Heart Association in part because of her family’s history with heart disease. She moved into marketing and began working as a project coordinator within the AHA which led to her returning to school at SMU and earning her MBA, with an emphasis in marketing, in 1998.
She currently serves as the National Vice-President of Health Equity and Partnerships and the National Executive Director for the National Hypertension Control Initiative for AHA. She is responsible for leading the strategic planning for improving the health of communities across the U.S. by identifying opportunities with powerful partnerships to impact transformative lifestyle and community change. This is the government’s largest grant in history and one of its ten commitments to health equity.
Johnson is active on numerous organizations and boards. She is on the Board of Directors of Michigan’s Corewell Health, and two high school boards, the ChiArts Foundation and Urban Prep Academics of Chicago. She is a member of the American Marketing Association, McKinsey and Company Black Executive Leadership Program, The Links, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and Jack and Jill of America. Inc. She is also a coach for Babson College Women of Excellence and was a speaker for the Central Georgia Women’s Coalition.
All her efforts in believing that access and equity in healthcare should be available to all, and her passion for helping others has led to several awards and accolades. The CIO Views website named our Distinguished Alumna one of the ten Most Influential Black Corporate Women to watch in 2023. She worked on the AHA’s Empowered to Service Business Accelerator and founded the You Are the Power Concert and Awards held in New York’s Apollo Theater from 2007-2009.
Even with her busy life, she has stayed committed to her hometown roots. She has supported numerous HISD Alumni as they work toward receiving higher education by providing scholarships, job opportunities and networking opportunities for aspiring professionals and entrepreneurs from her hometown. She is married to Robert Johnson, and has one son, Miles. Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. William Garmon, Sr.
Please join the Alumni Association in celebrating her accomplishments at a reception at the Grady Ash Room at Lions Stadium, homecoming night, September 1, from 6-7 p.m.