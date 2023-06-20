The Henderson ISD Health Science Department formally received a $10,000 grant from the Henderson Memorial Hospital Foundation during the district’s regular board meeting on Monday evening. Board Trustee Jon Johnston, who is also the chairman of the Foundation, presented the check to Corey Spoon, assistant principal of Henderson High School (HHS), and the funds will go towards purchasing new EKG machines.

The Health Sciences program is designed to help students get a head start on preparing for college or a health science career. It is one of the largest Career and Technical programs offered by HHS and currently has 210 students enrolled.

