The Henderson ISD Health Science Department formally received a $10,000 grant from the Henderson Memorial Hospital Foundation during the district’s regular board meeting on Monday evening. Board Trustee Jon Johnston, who is also the chairman of the Foundation, presented the check to Corey Spoon, assistant principal of Henderson High School (HHS), and the funds will go towards purchasing new EKG machines.
The Health Sciences program is designed to help students get a head start on preparing for college or a health science career. It is one of the largest Career and Technical programs offered by HHS and currently has 210 students enrolled.
The Foundation has given out grants to local nonprofit organizations for the last five years, starting when Habitat for Humanity ceased operations in Henderson. The Habitat Board partnered with the Foundation to help disperse their assets through a grant process and the total amount awarded has grown to $130,000. Other recipients of grants this year include United Way of Rusk County, Rusk County Pets Alive, the Salvation Army, Rusk County Friends Helping Friends, the Henderson Food Pantry, Keep Henderson Beautiful, Henderson Civic Center, the Rusk County Heritage Association and Christian Women’s Job Corps of Rusk County.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Board of Trustees held a special meeting to discuss district visioning and local accountability. Dr. Drew Howard, Director and Field Service Agent in Administrative Services for the Region 7 Education Center, was on hand to go over the district scorecard, a report by which the Board is monitoring progress toward the district’s goals, as well as a report on students’ reading and math scores across the district. The Board also finalized a list of expectations set for themselves and future Trustees, including a rule that they never go more than three months without completing a self-evaluation monitoring how much time they spend focused on student outcomes and district priorities, that they don’t violate the district’s local rule on conflict of interest and that Board members should attend at least one school-sponsored community event each quarter. The Board went on to approve all those reports with their edits in the evening regular meeting.
The Board approved a handful of items on their action agenda, including a new employer-paid 403b annuity contribution to help incentivize the retention of staff in the district. Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb said that the district has been looking for ways to improve its retirement plans to help recruit and retain employees and educate them on the benefits of a 403b. The proposed plan would allow employees who have met certain experience criteria in the district to contribute monthly amounts with amounts also contributed by the district.
The Board approved three annual renewals of education products. The first was Edgenuity by Imagine Learning, an online learning program used for several years at HHS, Henderson Middle School (HMS) and the PRIDE academy for credit recovery, for a total of $55,890. The second was Reading Horizons, a comprehensive phonics program for grades kindergarten through second grade for a total of $30,000. This coming school year will be the third year the district utilizes the program. The final purchase, approved by 6-0-1 with an abstention by Trustee Travis Orr, was a renewal of the Achieve 3000 Literacy and Math program for grades three through ten for $165,204.60. According to the administration, students have shown a 79 percent Lexile growth using the program over the last two years, which measures if students’ reading and math levels are on track to be college and career ready. The district will pay for these purchases with its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
The Board also renewed the district’s contract with Region 7 for service support in the 2023-2024 school year for approximately $197,348.07 and renewed the district’s license with Microsoft for $30,748.69. The Microsoft license includes the full suite of Microsoft 365 applications, client access licenses for Windows workstations and licenses for servers.
Lastly, the Board approved $331,532 to go toward repairing water damage to the gym floors at HHS and HMS sustained during the severe hail storm on April 26. Due to the extent of repairs needed, the district is paying $121,104 of that total to replace the entire flooring while the rest will be covered by the district’s insurance.