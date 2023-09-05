Henderson High School celebrates Homecoming Court, Distinguished Alumni

Henderson High School honored three distinguished alumni and celebrated this year’s Homecoming Court during pre-game festivities at Lions Stadium on Friday.
Senior Duchess Kendra Miranda was crowned Homecoming Queen by last year’s queen, Jacey Ross. Miranda was escorted to the field by her mother, Sandra Miranda. After High School, Kendra plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler to pursue a career in secondary education. During her time at HHS, she has been a Lion Pride Band Drum Major and a varsity Lionette.
After a reception at the Grady Ash Room, Pamela Garmon Johnson, Cindi Rains and Starlet Gregory Sattler walked onto the field with their families where they were recognized and presented with their Distinguished Alumni awards.
Johnson, a 1987 HHS graduate, is a top leader in the healthcare industry and currently serves as the National Vice-President of Health Equity and Partnerships and the National Executive Director for the National Hypertension Control Initiative for the American Heart Association.
Rains, a 1983 HHS graduate, National Honor Society member and former Rangerette at Kilgore College, taught all levels of English at HHS for 18 years. She currently serves with the Texas Farm Bureau Youth Division for Business Protocol and Dining Etiquette and is partner and co-owner of the McNee-Miller Estate Airbnb with Superstar and Associates, LLC, and Rette-Sister Properties, LLC.
Sattler, a 1981 HHS graduate, moved to Pflugerville in 1992, where she was on the city Planning and Zoning Committee for five years, three as chairperson, served nine and a half years on the City Council, the Community Development Corporation for six years, and was the liaison for the Parks and Recreation for three. She served on multiple committees and boards working toward making the city grow from 4,000 to a current 60,000 plus. Sattler also started the Austin-based Starr Home and Realty firm with a partner in 2010.