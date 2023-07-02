Storm Damage

Contributed Photo Even as the Henderson Food Bank/PALS team struggled to clean up the destruction in the wake of the recent hail storm, a second storm brought down nearby trees adding further damage to the facility’s storage areas. While progress is being made, Stevens and her staff are seeking assistance, both physically and financially.

Even as Henderson Food Bank/PALS staff and volunteers banded together to clean up debris and repair the extensive damage in the wake of the late April hail storm that battered the Henderson Area, a second wave of storms pushed through the area further damaging much-needed storage.

April Stevens, director of the Henderson Food Bank, and her charitable crew were shocked at the damage following the hail storm, opening the facility doors only to find flooded floors and destroyed product. Clambering for help to quickly repair the damage before more precious food was lost, a grant from the Henderson Memorial Hospital Foundation made those repairs possible.

