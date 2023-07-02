Even as Henderson Food Bank/PALS staff and volunteers banded together to clean up debris and repair the extensive damage in the wake of the late April hail storm that battered the Henderson Area, a second wave of storms pushed through the area further damaging much-needed storage.
April Stevens, director of the Henderson Food Bank, and her charitable crew were shocked at the damage following the hail storm, opening the facility doors only to find flooded floors and destroyed product. Clambering for help to quickly repair the damage before more precious food was lost, a grant from the Henderson Memorial Hospital Foundation made those repairs possible.
As the skies cleared and things started to look hopeful, a Friday-evening storm ripped through Rusk County, downing nearby trees, further damaging property and much-needed storage facilities housed on the Food Bank grounds. Stevens, a constant and unrelenting giver, is in dire need of assistance in any available form.
Help clearing debris was the initial need but as limbs are chopped and leaves cleared away, the need shifts to financial, material, and volunteer. As inflation affects food prices, donations wane and pantry shelves empty, but the need only rises, leaving the Food Bank in a quandary.
“Our donations have slowed tremendously,” said Stevens in a previously reported interview. “We have run out of food several times. It’d be nice if Rusk County could step up and help us in this time of need.”
Always in need of volunteers to help run the shop and pantry, Stevens also accepts gently used household items and clothing which are then resold at affordable prices to help restock the pantry shelves. Food and monetary donations are gratefully accepted.
For more information on donations to the Henderson Food Bank/PALS Resale Shop call 903-657-8495.