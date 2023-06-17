The Henderson Food Pantry/PALS Resale Shop has continued to be a pillar of the community with its dedication to providing food and everyday items to families silently struggling with food insecurity.
Working in partnership with East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) as well as Feeding America, a non-profit organization made up of a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks, Henderson’s food bank feeds approximately 400 families every month.
With the help of volunteers, the Pantry packs food boxes for local assisted living residents with an additional “Senior Box” provided by the ETFB. An ETFB mobile distribution site also hands out free produce at Henderson’s First Baptist Church on the first Tuesday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. The Church is located at 207 W. Main in Henderson.
The task is costly, and the Henderson Pantry is always in need of donations to keep the program going and the lights on. Thanks to the severe hail storm that hit the city in April, the Pantry was one of many places in need of hasty roof repairs. A grant from the Henderson Memorial Hospital Foundation made those repairs possible, and Executive Director April Stevens was incredibly grateful because there would’ve been no other way to cover those expensive costs.
“Our donations have slowed tremendously,” Stevens says. “We have run out of food several times. It’d be nice if Rusk County could step up and help us in this time of need.”
Stevens said that there was a period during the COVID-19 pandemic that donations really stepped up but that has since slowed down. They are also in need of volunteers to help run the shop and pack boxes. About nine to 12 volunteers are needed to keep things running smoothly during their Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to noon operating hours at the shop. On some days, they have no volunteers at all.
The Pantry accepts much-need monetary contributions, food and household items in good condition that can be resold. Donated goods are available at affordable prices at their shop and include everything from secondhand clothes, to furniture, to electronic and to home decor. Proceeds go towards filling more food boxes every month.
Stevens wanted to stress that the Pantry is not a dump site for unwanted junk. More than once, she and her staff have found piles of garbage dumped in their driveway and having it removed takes up time and money they don’t have. Stevens also asks that donations only be dropped off during business hours when someone is there to accept them.