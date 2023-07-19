This past week, officers from the Henderson Police Department teamed up with Kilgore Police Department, the Kilgore Fire Department, Rescue, Christus, and other surrounding agencies are training for active shooter situations at Kilgore High School. This Active Attack Integrated Response course is designed to improve integration between law enforcement, fire, tele-communicators and EMS in the event of an active shooter event. This course also provides staff with key medical skills. Deep Well Services out of Kilgore for provided lunch to the 33 attendees.
Officials have also been training with KPD’s new universal door opener, the Aardvark, which was a donation from the Clergy and Police Alliance. KPD also received additional rifle shields from a grant this summer and now has shields dedicated to Kilgore ISD campuses.