Holy Land

FBC Pastor David Higgs and members of the congregation have traveled to the Holy Land on two previous occasions but are equally excited for this return.

 Contributed Photo

Blessed members of the First Baptist Church congregation, along with world-traveling Pastor David Higgs, will be fulfilling a Christian dream as they tour the Holy Land, planting their feet on the very paths walked by Jesus Himself.

Pastor Higgs and his jet-setting congregates will be heading for the Holy Land on June 3, 2024, and will tour Israel for ten days. The group will start at the northernmost point at the city of Dan and travel south to Beersheba. Along the way they will sail the seas of Galilee and walk the streets of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ. They will witness anywhere from 40 to 50 Biblical highlights along their journey.

