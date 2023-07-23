Blessed members of the First Baptist Church congregation, along with world-traveling Pastor David Higgs, will be fulfilling a Christian dream as they tour the Holy Land, planting their feet on the very paths walked by Jesus Himself.
Pastor Higgs and his jet-setting congregates will be heading for the Holy Land on June 3, 2024, and will tour Israel for ten days. The group will start at the northernmost point at the city of Dan and travel south to Beersheba. Along the way they will sail the seas of Galilee and walk the streets of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ. They will witness anywhere from 40 to 50 Biblical highlights along their journey.
“A tour of the Holy Land has always been called the fifth gospel,” said Higgs, of the tour’s touching qualities. “There’s nothing like walking the actual path that you’ve studied your entire life. It gives new depth to every lesson.”
The Holy Land tour is not limited to members of the First Baptist Church congregation, many community members have joined the group for the holy holiday in the past and Higgs would like to encourage more to join in this and future trips.
“This will be my third trip to the Holy Land,” he said, fondly remembering the sights and sounds of Israel. “We always have people come along that aren’t FBC affiliated, and we encourage everyone to consider joining us.”
The trip, sponsored by First Baptist Church, costs roughly $4,000 per person and anyone interested can find brochures at the FBC offices or contact Bro. David Higgs at 903-657-1646.