Members of the Henderson community, local law enforcement, city and school officials and members of the Ministerial Alliance gathered Thursday morning for the annual Community Prayer Breakfast.
Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen welcomed guests to the special event, revisiting tales of his Mother’s guidance to pray steadfastly and his not-so-blindly following her advice.
The Henderson Police Department Color Guard formally presented the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance and a performance of ‘God Bless America’ on acoustic guitar by Henderson ISD Assistant Superintendent, Amanda Wallace.
Chamber of Commerce President, Charlie Hutto, presented a short history on the National Day of Prayer and expressed his gratitude to be a part of a community willing to openly display love and reverence for God.
Created in 1952, The National Day of Prayer is celebrated by Americans of many religions, including Christians of many denominations, including Protestants and Catholics, as well as Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus, and Jews, reflecting the demographics of the United States. On the National Day of Prayer, many Americans assemble in prayer in front of courthouses, as well as in houses of worship, such as churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples. Luncheons, picnics, and music performances revolving around praying for the nation are also popular observances.
After a delightful American breakfast of biscuits with gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon and fruit, prayers for peace were offered by Pastor Reggie Weatherton of Lakeview Baptist Church, also a Henderson City Council member.
“In midst of our trials, in the midst of our tribulations we know that You are standing by our side,” he prayed. “We are asking right now dear Jesus, in these trying times, let there be peace.”
Henderson Metro Church Pastor, Bruce Wike prayed for unity among the nation, state, city, school and family.
“That’s how the Ministerial Alliance began three years ago,” said Wike. “We came together, a group of ministers and community leaders to pray for racial unity. I can tell you over the last three years, we don’t talk about that subject anymore because we walk in unity.”
Henderson Police Department’s Chief Chad Taylor prayed for continued safety of our local first responders, expressing gratitude for the sacrifices made by all branches from firefighters and EMS to law enforcement.
A closing prayer was offered by Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Tony Zinnah. Zinnah prayed for change in the hearts of man, and healing within the community.
Breakfast was provided by Henderson’s Snowflake Cafe & Catering.