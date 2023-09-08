The Henderson City Council considered adjustments made to the proposed 2023-2024 budget and tax rate during its regular rescheduled meeting on Tuesday night. The new proposed rate, to be voted on for final approval in the Sept. 12 meeting, is $0.541516 per $100 valuation. The new rate is 0.000284 lower than the current 2022 rate of $0.541800.
During Tuesday’s public hearing, City Manager Jay Abercrombie said that after continued review, the Rusk County Tax Office and City Finance team concluded that the tax rate they were originally proposing through the De Minimis Rate would be eligible for petition by voters to bring to an election for final approval. The maximum rate allowed is the Voter Approval Rate, and the De Minimis Rate was coming in above that number.
“After independent conversations with the Mayor and Council, we decided to go back and find alternatives that would achieve the goals set forth by Council without raising the overall tax rate,” said Abercrombie in a published memo to the Mayor and City Council. “We were able to work to lower the Maintenance and Operations rate (M&O) which gave an opportunity to address some aging infrastructure through additional debt capacity. This would all be accomplished while still leaving our total rate flat as discussed previously. This new debt (I&S) gives us a jump start on the Phase 2 Street Projects and under current market conditions which could be favorable compared to waiting until next year for the full amount.”
The City was originally planned to tak a tax note of $500,000 and add it to $200,000 set aside from the General Fund for funding the final phase of the Street Project. That tax note has been changed to $2 million and the $200,000 is to go back into the General Fund.
The Council did the first reading of Ordinance 2023-09-01 adopting the budget and Ordinance 2023-09-02 adopting the tax rate. The proposed budget can be viewed under the City Council’s Agendas and Minutes online documents.