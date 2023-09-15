The City of Henderson and the Henderson Police Department are asking the community to mark their calendars for the City’s third annual National Night Out to be held on Oct. 3, 2023. Mayor John ‘Buzz’ Fullen made the proclamation during the City Council’s regular rescheduled meeting on Tuesday.
National Night Out is a community building campaign for promoting strong police-community partnerships and making Henderson’s neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. It will take place at Henderson’s Fair Park and feature fun activities for families including bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo and live music. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and entry is free for everyone.
As October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mayor Fullen also proclaimed a Paint the Town Pink event for October in collaboration with the Henderson Fire Department. The community is encouraged to wear pink and join the staff at the Fire Department, the City and the Rusk County Area Chamber of Commerce in promoting breast cancer awareness.
Mayor Fullen proclaimed the week of Oct. 8-14, 2023 as Fire Prevention Week and called upon the community to participate in fire prevention activities at home, work and school. The Fire Department will be visiting schools throughout the month.
The Council unanimously approved its proposed 2023-2024 budget and tax rate of $0.541516 and adopted Ordinance 2023-09-04 authorizing the issuance and sale of a $2 million tax note for street improvements. The City worked with Hilltop Securities to invite qualified banks to submit bids and received two, with the top bid being from Webster Bank at a 4.44 percent interest rate. The tax note sale will close on Oct. 12 after being approved by the Texas Attorney General’s office.
In other business, the Council approved a recommended bid for HVAC improvements for the Central Fire Station by Paragon Construction & Associates for $60,122.68.
The Council considered the first reading of Ordinance 2023-09-03 canceling the Nov. 7, 2023 Municipal Election declaring the unopposed applicants Stephen Strong, Melissa Morton and Gina Juarez as the Council Members for Districts one, four and five.
The Council approve an application to re-plat and divide a 10.227 tract in the LSD Subdivision.
The Council approved Resolution 2023-09-05 to nominate the Board of Directors for the Rusk County Appraisal District for the 2024-2025 term. The present directors, Drew Butler, Denny Eby, Clifford Harkless, Pat McCrory and Neshia Parton, have agreed to serve another term of office.
Lastly, the Council approved amending some of HEDCO’s bylaws now that it’s transitioned from a Type A to a Type B corporation. The amended bylaws have removed term limits and changed HEDCO’s regular board members’ terms to two years instead of three years based on State guidelines.