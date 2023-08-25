Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen opened Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting with a reading of a Governor Greg Abbott’s Aug. 11, 2023 proclamation declaring a wildfire state of disaster in Texas.
The proclamation applies to 75 percent of Texas counties including Rusk County and neighboring counties in response to several wildfires burning across the state that pose an imminent threat of widespread severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property. It authorizes the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with the threat. Rusk County continues to be under a mandatory burn ban and there have been several Red Flag Warnings this week for critical fire weather conditions.
In other business, the Council heard a statement from Joe Ray, a sophomore at Sabine High School, who is organizing Henderson’s upcoming Pro-Am Trainer Challenge at Fair Paws Dog Park in collaboration with the Henderson Animal Center.
Ray says his parents challenged him last spring to come up with a service project and he was inspired by his family’s struggle to rehome the many stray and feral dogs that have wandered onto their farm in recent years. “I created the Pro-Am Challenge event to open the conversation about the needs of rural communities in East Texas regarding the stray population,” said Ray. “The main takeaway I hope interested people learn is that every person’s contribution to solving this problem helps, no matter how small.”
The Pro-Am Challenge involves eight community volunteers, both professional and amateur dog trainers, who have been fostering and training eight Henderson shelter dogs to be better companions and pets since July. After training, the volunteers will gather for the Bark In The Park event at Fair Paws Dog Park on Sept. 30. The Pro-Am Trainer Challenge will take place at noon after the Pooch Parade and Pet Show. The eight shelter dogs will compete for awards and an adoption event will follow. Ray invites the community to join them, cheer on their favorite Pro-Am contestants and hopes that those dogs can find permanent homes at the end of the day.
“The goal is not only to train these eight dogs,” Ray said, “but to plant the seed of the idea in the community that if we each contribute to solving the problem in the smallest of ways, it makes our community stronger and the problem becomes smaller.”
Kayla Tillison announced Henderson’s eighth annual Resurrection Run and Easter Egg Hunt and the Council approved her request, via the Henderson Police Department, for the routes that will be used for the run including Fair Park Avenue. Hosted by Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Run will feature a 10k, 5k and 1k race on April 1, 2024 and registration opens on Aug. 25, 2023. The Run will serve as a fundraiser for Son Shine Lighthouse, a transitional women’s home in New London. This Run’s theme is “Run With Endurance” from Hebrews 12:1.
“Our goals are twofold,” said Tillison. “We want to raise money and help people in our community and we want to tell others about Jesus at Easter time.”
The Council approved Resolution 2023-07-03 to make emergency repairs to the Central Fire Station attic with contractor Reneau Roofing for $73,000. The resolution was previously tabled from the July 25 regular meeting. The roof damage was sustained during the April hailstorm but the roof’s water damage from leaks and condensation from the air conditioning duct predates that storm. As long as costs remain close to estimate, Fire Chief Rusty Chote says they plan to file the roof replacement on insurance. The Council approved the resolution 4-1 with Melissa Morton of District 4 voting no.
The Council approved entering into an interlocal agreement for health benefits with TX Health Benefits. The City is already under contract with TX Health, previously TML Health for vision, dental and life and disability insurance. Renewing the health insurance contract came with a total cost of $1,328,832.65. Those numbers are reflected in the 2023-2024 budget already.
The Council opened a public hearing regarding their proposed 2023-2024 budget and City manager, Jay Abercrombie, reiterated that the budget is unchanged since it was discussed in July’s budget workshop except for the $500,000 tax note discussed in their last regular meeting on Aug. 8. The tax note would add those funds to $200,000 already set aside from the General Fund for the City to get started on phase two of its street renovation project.
Henderson’s Director of Operations, Davis Brown, spent a few minutes discussing the history of the street program which began in 2003. According to Brown, the City was in great need of reconstructing its streets due to age and disrepair and with phase one, 331 out of 395 of those streets have been done. For phase two, there are 64 streets left. Davis says that once the streets are done, maintaining their condition will only require overlays and seal coats.
The Council took a record vote to move forward with the proposed tax rate of $0.541799 per $100 valuation for 2023-2024. There will be a public hearing regarding the new tax rate on Sept. 5, 2023 before it can be adopted. Under Section 26.075 of the Tax Code, because the proposed rate is greater than the voter-approved rate of $0.494165 but not greater than the de minimis rate of $0.541799, the City is not required to hold an election so that voters may accept or reject the proposed rate.
The Council formally approved the order of a municipal election to be held Nov. 7, 2023.
After conducting a public hearing on the proposed Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program, the Council voted to approve Resolution 2023-08-01 establishing the program. PACE will allow Henderson residents to borrow money at a low interest rate towards projects that will save water and energy. The program won’t be run through the City as PACE will contract with individuals directly. The Council also approved a professional services agreement with Texas PACE Authority to administer the program for the City.
The Council approved a recommendation by Police Chief Chad Taylor to rescind the Juvenile Curfew Ordinance 2023-04-04. Texas House Bill 1819 — signed during the current legislative session and going into effect on Sept.1, 2023 — will make local authorized curfews illegal.
The Council approved the re-appointment of David Hill, Nancy Preston, Jean Stokes, Lee Ann Mills and Bill Garmon and the appointment of Deborah Kangerga to the Civic Center Advisory Committee.
The Council approved the the HEDCO budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 as well as the HEDCO Program of Work. The Program of Work details what projects are within the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year and has already been approved by the HEDCO Board. HEDCO’s proposed budget showed $6,094,162.50 in total expenses and $3,98,162.50 in total revenue less expenses.
Lastly, the Council approved the dedication of Blane Blvd. to the City. Blane Blvd. is a newly constructed street from Bane Investment Holdings (BIH). BIH had requested that the street be removed from the Planned Development and re-zoned to General Commercial which the Council approved on April 18, 2023.