The Henderson High School cheerleaders attended the National Cheerleading Association’s (NCA) Summer Camp at the University of Oklahoma (OU) last week and came home with a plethora of honors and awards as well as a NCA National Championship bid.

Both the varsity and JV squads got up bright and early on Tuesday for the long drive and spent four days total at OU learning and practicing game day cheers and chants. Campers had the opportunity to earn All-American nominations and ribbons based on their performance evaluations and the varsity team proudly went four-for-four winning a spirit stick every day of camp. The varsity team had 18 members plus one mascot and the JV had nine. They practiced and competed against twenty other teams.

