The Henderson High School cheerleaders attended the National Cheerleading Association’s (NCA) Summer Camp at the University of Oklahoma (OU) last week and came home with a plethora of honors and awards as well as a NCA National Championship bid.
Both the varsity and JV squads got up bright and early on Tuesday for the long drive and spent four days total at OU learning and practicing game day cheers and chants. Campers had the opportunity to earn All-American nominations and ribbons based on their performance evaluations and the varsity team proudly went four-for-four winning a spirit stick every day of camp. The varsity team had 18 members plus one mascot and the JV had nine. They practiced and competed against twenty other teams.
The All-American nominations were made by NCA Staff members who evaluated based on seeing exceptional talent in tumbling, spirit and sharpness. Other awards were determined by a panel of NCA judges.
Two varsity cheerleaders, Nolyn Norris and Libby Rockey, made the All-American team and twelve others were nominated including Kenley Burt, Bonnie Briscoe, Adalee Chastain, Preslie Costlow, Olivia Crockett, Anabel Fajardo, Lily Hathorn, Anna Kate Mansinger, Tara McNew, Grace Propes and Addison Standley. Norris won the Top All-American medal for scoring the highest out of all the nominees from the entire camp. Rockey was honored with a personal invitation to join the NCA staff after she graduates.
The varsity squad received a Technical Excellence Award and two Blue Superior ribbons for their game day cheer and chant evaluations on day two, a Blue Superior ribbon for their band chant on day three and the Top Team Chant and Top Team Cheer awards on day four. Only one team from each division gets a Top Team selection and Henderson won two out of three categories.
The JV squad won the spirit stick for day two, three and four, two Superior Ribbons for their game day cheer and chant, a technical excellence award for crowd involvement and the Top Team Cheer and Top Team Chant awards. Additionally, six girls from the JV team received All-American nominations and they earned their own NCA Championship bid.
Henderson coach Amber Hatcher received the Outstanding Rookie Coach award and Henderson’s own Lola the Lion won the Most Improved Mascot and Most Creative Mascot.
“We are so very proud of the success we had at camp!” said coach Amber Hatcher. “We received several awards both individually and as a team, which was a huge accomplishment for our team! However, more than the awards, we grew so much as a team. We saw them bond with each other like never before and truly rely on each other as teammates. Each member of our team stepped up when it counted and gave it their all. Everyone’s hard work definitely paid off! This was a great start to our season! It really set the tone for how our girls will perform as a team and we loved what we saw! This is more than a team. It’s a family. One that we are so proud to be a part of!”
The NCA Championship will take place in March 2024 in Dallas, Texas.