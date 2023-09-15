HENDERSON – In his first time competing, a local bodybuilder won second overall in the men’s physique category at the Johnnie O Jackson Classic in Fort Worth, Texas on Aug. 26.
Hunter Runquist, 24, picked up three medals for placing first in two divisions and second in another and his top three overall finish made him a national qualifier under the National Physique Committee (NPC), the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States.
“To be able to place in the top three, in a first show, it’s pretty up there. Especially to come in first in two of your divisions,” says Runquist. “It was a really tight competition, too. Lots of well-trained competitors. Everyone there had a fantastic physique and great personalities. It was just a great experience.”
Runquist had been encouraged by friends and family to try bodybuilding for years and after seeing an Army friend competing, his decision was made. “I got bit by the bug,” he says. “I loved it. It was an awesome atmosphere. Everyone’s trying to better themselves and happy to see everyone else better themselves, too.”
Runquist wanted to aim high for his first competition. “I didn’t want my first competition to be in a small show. I didn’t want it to be easy criteria,” he explains. “I wanted it to be a national qualifier and for there to be a lot of tough competitors.”
The Fort Worth show featured competitors from not just Texas but across the country and even a few from overseas. His success there has given Runquist a great confidence boost for future competitions. Those, however, won’t happen right away. Runquist was initially planning to do two competitions back-to-back starting with the Johnnie O Jackson show in August, but decided he wasn’t at the conditioning level he wanted to be for the second one in September. He plans to spend the next two years packing on mass and then see how much further he can go.
Three years of conditioning went into preparing for the show in Fort Worth, with the six months leading up to it involving strict dieting and lots of cardio. Runquist also hired a professional posing coach in the final weeks. He implements what’s called a classic physique pose and he’d struggled to get his back pose to look even, but in sixteen weeks his coach helped transform him from “sloppy” to the “best poser on that stage.” Posing is incredibly important in bodybuilding, with mandatory poses competitors have to hit, but the way they transition into them is different from person to person.
Competitors’ dress attire is also judged just as sharply as their mass, definition, proportion and symmetry and so on. The final days leading into the show involve severely limiting water intake, down to as little as four ounces of water per meal on show day, to increase vascularity for an optimal physique.
Of all the prep, Runquist says the six-month diet was the toughest part—rice, chicken and beef and the occasional sweet potato and feeling hungry all the time despite technically eating six times a day. The people around him keep him motivated, especially fiancé and workout partner Holly Russell and other gym members at the Pro Fitness Health Club in Henderson. Managed by Steve Hudson, the Pro Fitness Club also sponsors Runquist as well as another local bodybuilder, Dennis Sutton.
“I told my fiancé I didn’t know if I’d love doing it and I won't know until I've done it,” Runquist adds. “Luckily, when I got on that stage, I fell in love with it immediately. After the show I told her I know I’ve probably been the worst headache for you for six months, but this is something I’ve got to stick with. She was all for it and had a big smile on her face after I won.”
Runquist was born in Iowa and lived in both Florida and Texas growing up. After getting out of the Army in 2021, he moved to Henderson where he plans to set down roots. When he’s not training for bodybuilding, Runquist runs a sawmill and a non-profit gym in Mt. Enterprise.