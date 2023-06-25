Hill
Clay Bostian

Longtime lawyer and former Henderson City Attorney David Hill has announced that he is a candidate for District Judge in the 4th Judicial District of Rusk County. Hill, who has practiced law in Henderson for 41 years, is seeking election in the March Republican Primary to succeed retiring District Judge Clay Gossett.

“Judge Gossett has served the people of Rusk County on the bench for more than a quarter century,” said Hill. “It is an honor to ask for the opportunity to follow his legacy as District Judge.”

