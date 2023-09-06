From Staff Reports
Henderson resident and Texans Uniting for Reform & Freedom’s (TURF) own Rachel Hale received a Champion of Freedom award last week from Grassroots America — We the People.
TURF was so pleased to highlight the work of their newest rising star, volunteering to help protect your freedom to travel through Texans for Toll-free Highways and TURF. She was integral in providing testimony and working behind the scenes with legislators to kill bad bills and advance good bills.
Hale came to the rescue, helping the group prepare testimony and witnesses on a toll collection reform bill and helped defeat the mileage tax in the senate committee.
“She’s smart, shrewd, and savvy,” said a TURF representative in a recent press release. “She’s a tremendous asset to TURF and we couldn’t be happier for her recognition by her fellow grassroots last Friday. She was joined by three U.S. House Freedom Caucus members, Eli Crane (R-AZ), Scott Perry (R-PA), and Chip Roy (R-TX) in congratulating her on a job well done. Congratulations Rachel!”