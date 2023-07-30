Friends, relatives and city employees and officials turned out in droves Thursday afternoon to celebrate Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) Administrative Assistant Karen Smith and her well-earned retirement.
The HEDCO board room quickly filled with well-wishers Thursday afternoon, all scrambling to congratulate Smith on her retirement. Snacks, drinks, flowers, cards, and congratulatory gifts filled the room and laughter echoed from every corner as stories of time spent with Smith were shared.
HEDCO Executive Director John Clary presented Smith with a comically oversized card filled with signatures and well wishes from current and former board members, Mayor Buzz Fullen, City Manager Jay Abercrombie, and many others. He also surprised her with a check, showing the city’s appreciation for her 16 years of service to the community.
“I started back in June of 2007 working for Sue Henderson,” said Smith. “In 2017, John Clary came here, and both of them have taught me a lot about economic development. I have been here a little over 16 years. It’s time for me to go home and smell my roses in my flower bed.
“I’m looking forward to going home and cleaning the closets, and having the garage sales, taking care of the yard. We do have some trips planned,” she continued, excited to fill her days doing the things she loves.
Smith and her husband have plans to spend time camping throughout the state, a feat barely possible previously.
“As soon as you pick a camping date, it’s gone, and weekends are always full,” she said. “This opens us up to finally get to spend some time camping in the Hill Country and the other places that we love.”
A more than 20 year member of the clogging group, The Downhome Cloggers, Smith is excited to focus on performances all around the State. A 2022 hip replacement surgery slowed her steps for a while but she is thrilled to return to Syrup Festival stages.