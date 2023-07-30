Friends, relatives and city employees and officials turned out in droves Thursday afternoon to celebrate Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) Administrative Assistant Karen Smith and her well-earned retirement.

The HEDCO board room quickly filled with well-wishers Thursday afternoon, all scrambling to congratulate Smith on her retirement. Snacks, drinks, flowers, cards, and congratulatory gifts filled the room and laughter echoed from every corner as stories of time spent with Smith were shared.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription