Austin Bust

Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the Austin Violent Crimes Task Force (AVCTF) seized over 507,000 lethal doses of fentanyl along with other narcotics, guns, ammunition, and several stolen vehicles this morning.

“Today marks one month since I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide assistance to the Austin Police Department to help reduce crime and improve safety in the city, and I am proud to see the hard work of these brave men and women saving innocent lives from being taken due to President Biden’s border crisis,” said Governor Abbott. “The Biden Administration’s reckless open border policies pose an imminent danger to communities across Texas and the nation, allowing record levels of deadly drugs and dangerous weapons to pour across our southern border. I commend the Texas Department of Public Safety’s world-class Special Agents who investigated a drug deal that lead to over half a million lethal doses of fentanyl being seized—enough to kill over half of all Texans living in Austin—and other dangerous drugs, weapons, and equipment.”

