Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) has awarded $87.7 million in housing tax credits to help finance the development or rehabilitation of 54 rental properties offering reduced rents and increased housing options for Texans throughout the state. Provided through the TDHCA Housing Tax Credit Program (HTC), these awards will help developers construct or rehabilitate more than 3,100 housing units and offer affordable rent to households earning up to 80% of the median family income in their respective areas.

“I thank TDHCA for working to ensure that Texans across the state have access to the best affordable housing options through the Housing Tax Credit Program,” said Governor Abbott. “These awards will help developers and housing agencies make much-needed improvements to affordable housing units and offer affordable rent prices to Texas families and Texans in need. Through programs like these, we can create an even brighter future with greater opportunities for all Texans.”

