If you are headed away for college and will be on your own for the first time, there are many new and exciting things headed your way. New apartment, making your own purchasing decisions on everything, maybe even your first paycheck. As you embark on your new adventure, enjoy it to the fullest, but keep in mind, not everyone you encounter will have your best interests at heart. BBB provides the However, scammers are taking this opportunity to try to steal some of that money through various schemes and scams.

One tactic that has been used to get students’ personal information is a phishing email that claims to be from the school’s “Financial Department.” Messages via text or email may appear, instructing the student to click on a link provided in the email and log in with a student username and password. Don’t do it; doing so could give the user name, password, or other personal information to scammers, while possibly downloading malware onto the device.

