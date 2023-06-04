AUSTIN — This past Memorial Day weekend, Texas Game Wardens patrolled Texas lakes and rivers to ensure visitors were recreating responsibly. They cited a decrease in accidents this year but noted an increase in citations issued, warnings and arrests.

Between Friday and Monday, 358 game wardens conducted 12,141 vessel checks across Texas — 19 percent more than in 2022. They responded to 13 accidents, two boating fatalities and two drownings. The two boating fatalities occurred at Choke Canyon and the Neches River and the two drownings occurred at Toledo Bend and Lake Halbert.

