Mid May, specifically May 15th, marked the completion of a very rewarding and successful collaboration of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s “Learn, Grow, Eat, & Go” (LGEG) program with Full Armor Christian Academy’s 3rd and 4th grade.
The interactive classroom-to-garden experience taught youth through the four program components: LEARN — had to do with the classroom curriculum activities that taught the students about growing vegetables; GROW — had to do with participation in growing a vegetable garden; EAT — had to do with the nutrition component and focused on teaching nutritional value of foods; GO — had to do with the importance of physical activity and how working in a garden can provide exercise.
During the 10-week course, LGEG classes were held twice a week at each school, and weekly lesson presenters were members of Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition and Rusk County Master Gardeners.
The LGEG program was implemented under the umbrella of the Rusk County Family and Community Health Program and sponsored by the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition and partially funded by the Texas Farm Bureau “Learning From the Ground Up Garden Grant”.
On May 15th, certificates of completion were awarded to the following students of Mrs. Lisa Stegall’s 3rd grade class: Benjamin Barton, Peyton Bradley, Guy Browning, Georgie Deen, Jack Eberhard, Korie Johnson, Sadie LePelley, Willow McCurdy, Kingston McGee, and Mrs. Heather Holland’s 4th grade class: Chandler Bird, Zoie Bridges, Grant Browning, Kyson Densman, Walker Norman, Colt Richardson, David Rumbo, Jackson Vietzke, Ryan Watson.
Also on the final day of class the students dug new potatoes from their raised beds with each student taking home at least 6 potatoes. They also planted cotton for the fall LGEG classes to enjoy, and they watered the raised garden beds consisting of pollinators, loofa, and the remaining vegetable plants.