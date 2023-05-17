Digging.jpg

Student digging new potatoes.

 Contributed Photos

Mid May, specifically May 15th, marked the completion of a very rewarding and successful collaboration of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s “Learn, Grow, Eat, & Go” (LGEG) program with Full Armor Christian Academy’s 3rd and 4th grade.

The interactive classroom-to-garden experience taught youth through the four program components: LEARN — had to do with the classroom curriculum activities that taught the students about growing vegetables; GROW — had to do with participation in growing a vegetable garden; EAT — had to do with the nutrition component and focused on teaching nutritional value of foods; GO — had to do with the importance of physical activity and how working in a garden can provide exercise.

