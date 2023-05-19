The seven members of Full Armor Christian Academy's (FACA) graduating Class of 2023 officially collected their diplomas on Thursday evening.
Salutatorian Diana Canenquez shared with her classmates a verse from scripture, Matthew 6:34, which she keeps on her phone to read whenever she feels doubts about her life and future. "Do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own...That is something that stuck with me these past few years at Full Armor. Knowing that [God] is in charge and has a plan for every single one of us. It gives me comfort for the life that's ahead of me."
Canenquez said she hoped her peers would also keep that verse in their hearts for whatever path they take after graduation.
For her speech, valedictorian Anna Norman voiced her deep appreciation for the love and loyalty of her family and the insights and perspectives her FACA teachers shared with her. To the younger classmen she said, "You can learn to fail or you can fail to learn. High school is a learning experience beyond your education. Take the risk. Always put one foot in front of the other to be your best. But understand this: you won't ever be perfect. If you have to take a step back, don't let fear of failure define you."
And for the upper classmen, Norman's message was, "In the midst of your battles, never forget that God loves you and He has a plan for you. Have faith you are capable of great things. Tonight is more than a celebration of accomplishments. It is full circle."
The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Kristen Threadgill, a former FACA student who returned to teach music there from 2014-2020 after earning degrees at Kilgore College and Texas State University. Threadgill performs on stage for the Henderson Civic Theatre and serves on the board of the Limelight Players Children's Theatre.
Threadgill read passages from Dr. Seuss' "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" and related them to scripture to offer the graduates advice on making good choices now that they can "steer themselves in any direction they choose."
"The first thing I want you to remember is that seeking God and His best for you has to come first. I'm still learning to see God's wisdom. Growing and seeking doesn't stop when you graduate high school, finish college, get your dream job and find what you think is the perfect relationship for you. You must continue to seek...Seek God's wisdom so you can be your blessed pest, not just your personal best," Threadgill said. "Today is your day Warrior Class of 2023, your mountain is waiting. It's time to run your race. So get on your way."
Before the diplomas were handed out, Norman and Canenquez conducted FACA's time-honored tradition of the passing of the sword to the junior class representative, signaling the transfer of senior class leadership responsibilities.