Full Armor Christian Academy Class of 2023

The Full Armor Christian Academy's seven-member graduating class of 2023.

 Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News

The seven members of Full Armor Christian Academy's (FACA) graduating Class of 2023 officially collected their diplomas on Thursday evening.

Salutatorian Diana Canenquez shared with her classmates a verse from scripture, Matthew 6:34, which she keeps on her phone to read whenever she feels doubts about her life and future. "Do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own...That is something that stuck with me these past few years at Full Armor. Knowing that [God] is in charge and has a plan for every single one of us. It gives me comfort for the life that's ahead of me."

