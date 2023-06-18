Migraine symptoms can begin as early as 4 days before a headache. Irritability and frequent yawning are some signs that a migraine attack will be starting soon. Most migraines begin with a dull steady ache that leads to throbbing and pulsating pain in the forehead and on the sides of the head. The pain can linger for 4-72 hours depending on if medication is used to ease the pain.

Food Triggers of Migraines -Some food -specific triggers can cause a migraine attack.

