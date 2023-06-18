Migraine symptoms can begin as early as 4 days before a headache. Irritability and frequent yawning are some signs that a migraine attack will be starting soon. Most migraines begin with a dull steady ache that leads to throbbing and pulsating pain in the forehead and on the sides of the head. The pain can linger for 4-72 hours depending on if medication is used to ease the pain.
Food Triggers of Migraines -Some food -specific triggers can cause a migraine attack.
Alcohol — especially red wine
Citrus Fruit-natural acid
Tyramine containing foods such as beans
Monosodium glutamate (MSG) — found in soups and sauces
Sulfites, such as in processed meats, like bacon, ham, sausage
Montemayor-Gonzalez suggests making some changes to your diet to minimize the chance of a migraine. Try keeping a food journal of all meals and snacks throughout the day. Slowly limit foods that may trigger a migraine to help determine the cause of an attack. Always make sure to stay hydrated and avoid skipping meals. Keep to the same daily meal routine and enjoy 6 smaller meals throughout the day instead of larger ones.
If you have made some of the suggested changes and have continued to suffer with migraines, contact your healthcare provider for a migraine relief plan.