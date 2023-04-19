John 1:39, Jesus said, “Come and see’’ Our doors are open, come as you are! F.C.C. is casual and relaxed, while still honoring our Heavenly Father. The April 23 sermon is “Was That a Coincidence?”. Sunday school starts at 9:30 followed by morning worship at 10:50. The Children’s Choir for grades K-5th practice from 9:30-10:00. A nursery is available for infants through Pre-K children. Communion is offered every Sunday to those wishing to partake. The last Sunday of each month, join us for a Sing-A-Long of old hymns and breakfast beginning at 9:00 followed by Rev. Byrd presenting a Bible study in the Fellowship Hall. The Youth, grades 6th-12th are invited to join First Methodist youth on Wednesdays from 5:30-7:30 for fellowship and dinner. Our very own talented Mrs. Martha is busy quilting a king size quilt to be raffled off. Ticket sales have begun, the drawing will be on Mother’s Day, May 14th. The price per ticket is $1 or 6 tickets for $5 and can be purchased through members or call the numbers listed below. All proceeds will help fund F.C.C. The C.H.A.R.M. womens’ group will gather at 5 p.m., April 19th. We will honor all ladies on Mother’s Day, May 14. Also on this special Sunday, we will recognize our graduating seniors, Andie Anderson and Trenton Vandefifer. Men of Henderson Prayer group meet each Monday at 6:30. Calvary Assembly of God Church, 2953 West Main will host the April 24 meeting. You can make contributions to F.C.C. online through Venmo.com or download the app. Find our account by searching for FCCHendersonTX. It’s that time again to register for summer camps! Disciples Crossing Camp in Athens offers many types of camps from Family camp to Youth camps. Check online for dates at disciplescrossing.org or call 903-675-3692. The Chalice Apartments have openings for residence, also a Manager and a Service Coordinator. If interested in either one of these job opportunities or information on renting an apartment, contact Susie Blakeley 903-738-5785. Henderson Interchurch Ministry food bank needs for April are peanut butter, jelly, canned meats, canned vegetables, canned fruits, beans and rice, pasta & sauce. For more F.C.C. information, call the church office at 903-657-4307 or 903-646-1275 please leave a message, follow us on Facebook or visit us at 306 N. Main St. John 13:34 “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. 35. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”
