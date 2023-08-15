Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley alerted Rusk County Commissioners to the elevated instances of burning within the County despite the burn ban and law enforcement’s consistent issuance of citations.

“Our fire risk level is increasingly high yet I’ve issued more citations than ever before,” noted Dooley. “People are still burning. I recognize the need to burn trash, but this is not the time to do it. I can’t say enough to please, stop burning.”

