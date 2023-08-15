Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley alerted Rusk County Commissioners to the elevated instances of burning within the County despite the burn ban and law enforcement’s consistent issuance of citations.
“Our fire risk level is increasingly high yet I’ve issued more citations than ever before,” noted Dooley. “People are still burning. I recognize the need to burn trash, but this is not the time to do it. I can’t say enough to please, stop burning.”
Dooley also came before the court to request approval for an interlocal agreement with the City of Overton for Fire Marshal services. In its early stages the agreement will utilize Dooley’s investigative skills but in future could incorporate the inspection aspect as well.
Commissioners approved the agreement once documented local governmental responsibility on the part of Overton was established.
The Rusk County Tax Assessor Collector’s office announced the County’s No New Revenue Tax Rates for this fiscal year.
Rusk County certified values are $4,914,728,945 with a special roll value of $4,906,917,645. The NNRT rate for 20232 is 0.494787 with a voter approved rate of 0.513906/ $100 evaluation. Last year’s tax rate was 0.556184, the drop based on rising property tax values.
Rusk County Emergency Services District #1 proudly announced the completion of their annual audit with no findings.
“The Rusk County Emergency Services District #1 is pleased to present to the Commissioners Court our 2022 annual audit as prepared by the firm of Morgan Langrone, CPA,” announced RCESD #1 President, David Burks. “We are even more pleased to be able to report that our 2022 audit is a clean audit with no findings of discrepancies or recommendations from our auditor. All findings were consistent with standard governmental auditing practices.”
The ESD is continuing to tax at a rate of 0.0775 per $100 through 2023. In 2022, the district received a new water tender for the Overton VFD through a Texas Forest Service and reassigned a 2018 water tender from OVFD to the Tatum VFD and received a new brush truck for TVFD. A light rescue truck was procured for Crims Chapel VFD and a used tender for Church Hill VFD. Grants from the Texas Forest Service secured 2-1/2 ton rescue trucks for the Carlisle and Reklaw VFDs.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson said, “I just appreciate everything that your volunteers do. A year like this year, it’s really important. I know you don’t get as much credit as you deserve but I appreciate everything you do for the county.”
Joan Smith came before the Court to request funding for the Rusk County Historical Commission’s proposed 40x80 building to replace the quickly diminishing log cabin.
“The Texas Legislature tasked the Commissioners Courts with the preservation of Texas’ historical resources, to reserve, protect and promote these resources,” Smith said. “Rusk County Historical Commission is supposed to accomplish that task for y’all and for the use, education, enjoyment, and economic benefit of present and future generations.”
The crumbling log cabin in which the RCHC is currently housed has run short on space and long on possible destruction to centuries worth of historical documents. Aging maps and papers are exposed to light, moisture and potential vermin.
Smith requested $190,000 for the completed structure which will be paired with the $22,000 the Commission has raised on its own.
Reluctant to deny Smith’s request but not eager to spend six figures, Commissioners agreed to allow Smith to seek bids for completed work to evaluate in a future meeting.
Commissioners approved the hiring of new Rusk County Extension Agent, Miley Green.
Green, a 2017 graduate of Henderson High School and a Stephen F. Austin graduate and Animal Science degree holder is set to begin on September 1.
Lisa Sanders of the Rusk County Elections Office came before the Commissioners Court seeing approval for the upcoming November 7 election. On this cycle’s ballot will be multiple Constitutional Amendments, City, and School Board elections.