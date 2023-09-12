Rusk County residents and regulars of the Smokehouse restaurant will be loosening their belts and tightening their heart strings as the family of its late owner will be offering a dine-in feast in celebration of her life.
Following the recent loss of Joyce Duncan, owner of Henderson’s acclaimed Smokehouse Restaurant, her family sought a fitting celebration to memorialize the life of their much-loved matriarch. Having spent nearly 50 years reveling in the satiated appetites of Rusk County residents, her loved ones could see no better way to commemorate her life-long passion than with the Joyce Duncan Memorial Feast.
The tribute event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, September 17, at the Smokehouse restaurant, located at 207 US Hwy 79 in Henderson, and will feature a complimentary dine-in only meal.
Members of the Duncan family will be on hand throughout the day to share a meal and a lifetime of memories with patrons, family and friends. Commemorative photos will be taken of visitors and patrons to be included in a photo album and online memorial page dedicated to the memory of Duncan.
“It’s gonna be a big old gathering with family, friends, and hungry people just like she always loved,” said son Phil Duncan. “We have not been open on a Sunday for years, but we could think of no better reason to open up on a Sunday than to celebrate her and her life-long-mission of feeding the world.”