Laneville Independent School District’s Board gathered Thursday evening to discuss a short but important agenda, complete with the approval of several new hire contracts offered to Laneville ISD alum and the return of familiar faces to Board tables.
LISD parent Eric Bailey, addressed the council during public comment, regarding the safety of the students.
“I would like to know is there a revision to discipline this year,” asked Bailey, unaware of the Open Meetings Act policy denying board members the opportunity to respond to queries not on the agenda. “Are we okay with how discipline went last year? I have a public opinion on how discipline went last year and I don’t think it went very well. The safety of these children and what happened here last year multiple times, I would like to see a change.”
Without specifically referencing a particular incident, Bailey went on to discuss instances in which his own children claimed they were afraid to attend school. New Interim Superintendent, Ronnie Tidwell offered to contact Bailey to arrange a meeting to discuss the instances in further detail, as school administration changes had left him in the dark.
Newly hired Principal, LISD alumna LaTara Waggoner, took a moment during the Principal’s report to let the Board and those in attendance know how excited she was to take on her new role within the school and the community.
“I graduated here in 2005 as Valedictorian,” she said. “I began my coaching career here as a paraprofessional, hired full time while attending college, then earned my teaching certification. I worked here, I left in 2015, I took a job at New Summerfield as the Interventionist and the Instructional Specialist. I’m excited to come home and serve as your principal.”
“I’m excited more because I’ve come full circle and it’s a positive thing to show the students of Laneville that there is more than just going to school here and being aware that you can become something more than an athlete, something more than whatever society says that you’re going to be, coming from Laneville,” she continued.
Waggoner was excited to announce the return of Academic UIL for LISD students. New hires Jacob Arnold, teaching dual credit High School math, and Kristi Cowell, teaching High School Social Studies, will be coaching UIL participants. With years of experience under her belt, Cowell is excited to coach the new debate team.
Laneville natives and fellow ISD alum, Jaylon Grant and Marquisha Anderson have been added to the school’s roster with Grant coming onboard as Boys Assistant Coach and Anderson as Girl’s Coach, under the direction of Oliver Deal, onboard as Head Coach, filling the vacancy left by the departed Tracy Kincade.
Jason Wilcox will take over the Ag department while Kristan Hart will be teaching Jr. High Math, Robin Pilette will fill the vacant Counselor position, and Ky Townsend will be teaching High School ELAR.
After a long Executive Session, board members voted to approve the new hire contracts of all eight new employees, including Waggoner.
The all-new administration, along with the restructured School Board, will actively been seeking ways to include the community in all things LISD-related with a motto of “Growing Together.”
Previous Board Member William Booher returned to School Board duties, having been approved for appointment after the resignations of long-time Board President Robert Loftis and recently elected Secretary Bobby Robertson. A second appointment will be handled next meeting as newly-hired Waggoner was previously appointed and no longer eligible.
The Board was restructured with Suzanne Kinard remaining President, Booher taking over as Vice President, and long-time member Bryan Blanton now serving as Secretary.
Another exciting addition is the change to a full-time position for long-time School Nurse, Susie Davis.
“I’ve been part-time with Laneville since 2012,” Davis said. “I’m going full-time this year and I’m excited. I like being here every day and not having to delegate a lot of things to the teachers. It’s much easier.”
Davis intends to tackle policy issues with the school’s ability to dispense over-the-counter medications to students.
“According to the Department of State Health Services, they don’t want us to supply meds like Tylenol, Motrin, and things like that but you can purchase those if you are under the umbrella of a physician,” she explained. “We have a physician, at Crossroads in Mt. Enterprise. He’s already signed an order and he’s willing to let us do that, and there’s a lot of little details to it but that’s something we’re going to have to look at as far as rewriting some policies. If we have a child that has a fever and their parent is in Tyler, we can’t give them anything for the fever. We have to be able to help the children.”
Despite the fact that Payment of Bills was missing from the agenda, Board members questioned several June charges present on provided documentation. Charges were entered on June 16, leading Board members to believe all charges occurred on this date but even the explanation of time-frame didn’t dispel the questions.
Charges in question were for $311, $1,798, and $53.04 made at the Sheraton in Austin, presumably for State-Level track and field competition. Board members were curious about the high cost when the number of accompanying coaches had been limited but appeared that all attended, regardless of previous directives. Secondary charges were $1,705 at a Holiday Inn, calling the same ignored guidelines into question.
Administrative Secretary, Jo Ann Baker, promised to pull specific receipts for each questioned entry to board approval.