Every student enrolled in Henderson ISD will be able to eat breakfast and lunch at no cost this school year. The no-cost meals are possible due to the district’s participation in the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
Child Nutrition Director Tanya Davis says Rusk County children are the real winners. “We know that when kids miss meals, their academic performance suffers,” said Davis. “Unfortunately, even though our price for meals has been low, the cost still prevents some students from eating. We also know at the middle school and high school level, the perceived stigma of getting no-cost meals can also prevent kids from eating. With the CEP program, we’ve removed those hurdles. Every kid, from kindergarten to 12th grade can eat twice a day and not have to worry about the cost. And we don’t have to worry about collecting unpaid lunch balances.” Instead of families applying for reduced meals individually, the CEP allows districts such as HISD to be reimbursed for meals using a formula based on local economics. This helps improve the nutrition department’s operations and allows all students to eat at no-cost. It also helps ensure that all students receive nutritious meals.