RID

The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) is proud to announce the launch of a new reporting system designed to combat illegal dumping and keep East Texas clean. The system, called RID – Report Illegal Dumping, is a simple and convenient way for residents to report instances of illegal dumping in their neighborhoods and communities.

Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in many communities, creating health and safety hazards, detracting from the beauty of our neighborhoods, and negatively impacting the environment. The new online system provides a convenient solution to this problem, allowing residents to quickly and easily report incidents of illegal dumping with just a few clicks.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription