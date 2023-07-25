Recently, the East Texas Council of Governments obtained funding from the state and the federal government to run and maintain the region’s essential networks of integrated transportation services.

“Rural communities and surrounding areas can sometimes have limited options for transportation, and these transit agencies provide a lifeline for those who need it most,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Alvin New said in a press release Friday.

