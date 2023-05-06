Election results have been released in several Rusk County city and school races.
All results are unofficial until canvassed by each respective board.
Tatum
The City of Tatum held elections for three City Council seats, as the terms of Alderman Kim R. Smith, Dana Buddecke, and mayor pro tem Tate Smith have ended.
According to unofficial results posted by the City of Tatum, Tate Smith was reelected to the Place 3 seat with 117 votes to Mike Henry's 73.
Gregg Cole was elected to the Place 5 seat with 112 votes to Jamie Brown's 79.
In the Place 4 race, Robin Palmer and Amy Keller both received 97 votes.
Kilgore ISD
Kilgore ISD trustees Dereck Borders and Jason Smith have been re-elected to the school board, the district said Saturday night.
Rusk County elections results posted at 7:03 p.m. show Borders receiving 330 votes to Daniel Mendez's 89, and Jason Smith receiving 345 votes to Havon J. Russell's 78.
Borders represents Place 1, and Smith represents Place 2.
Of all currently serving members of the board, Borders has the most years of experience, with his first term beginning in 2008. He has also previously served as the school board president. He graduated from KHS in 1980 before going on to graduate from Texas A&M. He is a senior plant operator at the Tenaska Gateway Power Plant, and his wife Beverly is a registrar at Chandler Elementary School. Their two children also graduated from KHS.
Jason Smith is currently serving his first term as a board trustee, which began in 2020. Smith was raised in Kilgore and graduated from Kilgore High School in 1996. He went on to graduate from Kilgore College and Texas A&M. He works for Tyler Pipe. His wife Tracey is a fourth grade teacher for KISD, and his daughter is a sophomore at KHS. In his free time, he enjoys golf and attending live sporting events. He is a member and deacon at Forest Home Baptist Church.
Kilgore College
In the South Zone, incumbent Travis Martin ran against Micah Ruddell for Voting Unit 1, Place 4. Voting Unit No. 1 consists of registered voters who live in Rusk County and in the Overton, Leverett’s Chapel and West Rusk County Consolidated independent school districts.
In the Kilgore College trustee race, unofficial results posted by the Rusk County Elections Office at 7:03 p.m. show Travis James Martin with 51 votes to Micah Ruddell's four votes.
Incumbent Lon Ford ran unopposed in Place 6, Central Zone (who represents Kilgore ISD); and incumbent Gina DeHoyos ran unopposed in Place 5, North Zone (who represents the White Oak, Gladewater and Sabine independent school districts).
