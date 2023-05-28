Eggs

Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife Recent market trends are pushing prices back down from when egg prices hit historic highs in January.

Egg prices appear to be taking a supply and demand market-driven tumble, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.

Consumers might have noticed lower egg prices over recent weeks, and David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station, expects that trend to continue.

