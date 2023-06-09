All of the East Texas region has been placed in the "enhanced" risk (3 out of 5) of severe weather on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Threats include a high risk of damaging winds, a minimal risk of tornadoes and a medium risk for large hail and flooding rain, the NWS said.

