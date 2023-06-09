All of the East Texas region has been placed in the "enhanced" risk (3 out of 5) of severe weather on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
Threats include a high risk of damaging winds, a minimal risk of tornadoes and a medium risk for large hail and flooding rain, the NWS said.
"Higher chances for severe thunderstorms return on Saturday as a stronger disturbance moves through the region," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. "Heavy rain from these thunderstorms can boost the potential for a flash flooding threat through Saturday night. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in certain areas for each of the following days until late next week."
The NWS said Saturday's storms would be mainly in the afternoon into the night hours.
All of the East Texas region is also under a slight risk of flash flooding, the NWS said.