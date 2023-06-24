Following the close of the Civil War, the formerly enslaved were a displaced people, having no land, no money and not much in the way of economic opportunities. They tended to congregate together for safety, substance, support, and survival. Through the economic actions of then-liberal Republican Party members such as Webster Flanagan and his father James W. Flanagan, the slogan of “Forty Acres and a mule” were echoed through the old South. While the Radical Republicans and the Freedman’s Bureau failed to substantially elevate the plight of the freed slaves they did provide a means for Afro-Americans to stay under their protection during the period of Reconstruction, and through their own personal industry the Freemen managed to acquire small tracts of property and form a communal relationship. They were able to establish churches for religious worship early on followed by schools, trade industries and even fraternal institutions. In 1874, Ed Brown, a carpenter, became the first black man, elected to represent Rusk and Harrison counties from the 5th District, in the Texas House of Representatives.

The Texas Freedom Colonies Project had identified three such settlements lying inside present-day Rusk County.

