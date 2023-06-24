Following the close of the Civil War, the formerly enslaved were a displaced people, having no land, no money and not much in the way of economic opportunities. They tended to congregate together for safety, substance, support, and survival. Through the economic actions of then-liberal Republican Party members such as Webster Flanagan and his father James W. Flanagan, the slogan of “Forty Acres and a mule” were echoed through the old South. While the Radical Republicans and the Freedman’s Bureau failed to substantially elevate the plight of the freed slaves they did provide a means for Afro-Americans to stay under their protection during the period of Reconstruction, and through their own personal industry the Freemen managed to acquire small tracts of property and form a communal relationship. They were able to establish churches for religious worship early on followed by schools, trade industries and even fraternal institutions. In 1874, Ed Brown, a carpenter, became the first black man, elected to represent Rusk and Harrison counties from the 5th District, in the Texas House of Representatives.
The Texas Freedom Colonies Project had identified three such settlements lying inside present-day Rusk County.
1. Antioch – a Negro community established circa 1866, by recently free slaves, with the organization of the Antioch Baptist Church. The community is located at a left curve on CR266. A cemetery was established in 1930, upon the burial of Emma Louis Durkee (November 12, 1924–September 30, 1930). Two schools, the first a single room structure, and the second a Rosenwald School were erected at this location. 1936 graduates of the Rosenwald School included Arnell (Lewis) Carroll, Eulena (Burnett) Clay, Christine (Hall) Jones, James A. Montgomery, Jimmie Sie Roberson, Roscoe Trimble, and Hattie (Trimble) Warren. The community also organized the Antioch Masonic Lodge #188, This structure was still standing in 2022.
2. Stringtown – according to a 1931 edition of the Henderson Daily News, Stringtown, also known as Locust Grove, is cited as being a “Negro Settlement” located seven miles West of Henderson. Google Maps places its location on CR 415, just East of CR 478. A Rosenwald School was erected at this site in 1928. The school was closed upon consolidation, and students transferred to the newly constructed Goldsberry school, which is located about one mile northeast of the original school site .
3. Harmony Pirtle – aka New Pirtle, which is located just South of Kilgore Texas and north of the old town of Pirtle. It is located on the left hand side of US Hwy. 259 N. The Harmony-Pirtle Baptist Church remains at this site, as does the Kennedy-Butts Cemetery.
In addition to these, there are several potential Freedom Colonies sites lying in Gregg, which were once a part of Rusk County, until Gregg was created in 1873, and these towns fell into the territory of the new county. These included Easton and Fredonia.
The following communities in Rusk County listed below could probably be designated as Freedom Colonies lying in Rusk County, but documentable evidence, for the moment is lacking”, Anadarko, Chapel Hill, Fairview, Mayflower, New Hope and Springfield. The most promising in the New Hope Community.
New Hope — community lies East of Kilgore, Texas on CR 288 N. off of FM 1249. This community has several churches: New Hope Missionary Baptist, Unity Tabernacle of Faith, and Corinth Christian Church. The community also has the E. H. Thurmond Memorial Community Center. A Rosenwald public school was in operation here in 1930-1931. The sign above the New Hope Cemetery claims that the cemetery was established during the 1800s.
The Rusk County Historical Commission appeals to the citizens of Rusk County to consider making a donation to the Rusk County Archives building fund. We are a 501-C-3 facility, and all contribution are tax deductible. Contributions may be forwarded to the Rusk County Depot Museum, 514 N. High, Henderson, Texas 75652 PH: 903-657-4303. Make checks payable to the Rusk County Historical Commission Building Fund.